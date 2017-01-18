10 free apps to beat Apple’s app store price rise

Apple is upping the price of some apps in the UK within the next week. Those previously priced at 79p will be increasing to 99p. This is in line with prices on the US app store where apps are 99 cents.

It said the increase in price was due to the cost of doing business, taxes and exchange rates. Apps aren’t the only things to see a price increase in recent months – Apple also jacked up the price of its Mac computers and MacBook laptops as the value of pound dropped.

iPhone 7 review – is Apple’s latest smartphone also its greatest?

App publishers can choose to return the price of their apps to 79p. Apple has also introduced a new 49p price point.

Ten apps that won’t cost you a penny

Publishers are still able to list their apps for free and apps that were already free on the store won’t suddenly be charged for. To highlight the wealth of excellent free apps, we’ve picked 10 for you to try out.

Magic Earth Pro Navigation – free on iOS and Android

Formerly known as Route 66, Magic Earth Pro is a sat nav app that’s free to try. After 30 days you’ll need to pay an annual fee, but a month is long enough to know if you like the app. It’s a doddle to use, with clearly laid out maps and audio instructions that are easy to hear.

Maps are available offline if you’re going through a low signal area and the app alerts you to speed cameras and traffic on your route.

Truecaller – free on iOS, Android and Windows Phone

Smartphones do a lot for us, largely thanks to apps. Unfortunately they are also another way for cold callers to bother us. Truecaller is designed to stop spam callers. It blocks nuisance calls and makes use of its huge database of numbers to tell you who’s calling, even when they aren’t one of your contacts.

Here’s a bonus app for you. The same publishers behind Truecaller have turned their attention to text messages, too. Truemessenger blocks spam texts and tells you who sent them rather than giving you just a random string of numbers.

Medium – free on iOS and Android

This app is for people who like to read, write or both. Once you’ve chosen what interests you, Medium will fire interesting articles your way. It doesn’t just pull writing from the web – other users write and submit their own work. If you find something you like you can comment on it, share it with friends and follow the author to keep up to date with their future articles.

Medium’s goal is to make people think, change their minds, teach them something or connect with them emotionally. Get reading or share your writing with others to be a part of Medium’s bold vision.

Design Home – free on iOS and Android

Although technically a game, Design Home is the perfect app for any budding interior decorators. Whether you’re the next Philippe Starck or someone looking for ideas for their living room, Design Home lets you decorate rooms however you choose.

It works like The Sims, but with real-world furniture, wallpaper, floor coverings, art and ornaments. You can choose objects from high-end designers and tinker with rooms to your heart’s content. Once you’re happy with your interior masterpiece you can share it with the community, vote on which ones you like and steal their ideas.

Power Clean – free on iOS and Android

Most of us will hit our heads against the brick wall of low phone storage at some point. High-quality downloaded songs, hi-res pictures and HD or better videos – it’s only a matter of time before those gigabytes are full. Power Clean takes away the hassle of scouring your phone’s folders for files to delete.

It scans your phone for you, picking out pictures that are blurry, duplicated and even boring, though this seems like a recipe to offend if it keeps showing you selfies. Once it’s found them you can choose if you want to keep any. It does the same for videos while also showing you ones that are taking up a particularly large amount of space.

Kitchen Stories – free on iOS and Android

Whether you love cooking or an angry partner is demanding that you share the responsibility of preparing the evening meal, Kitchen Stories can help you make something delicious. It’s packed with recipes that are categorised by type of food or by how long they take to prepare. Each recipe has a list of ingredients, which can be added to your shopping list automatically so you don’t forget anything.

When you’re ready to cook, each recipe has a step-by-step guide or a video in case you don’t know how to prepare julienne carrots. Finally, if you enjoyed the meal you can save the recipe for later.

Etsy – free on iOS, Android and Windows Phone

If you love shopping but want something different, Etsy is the app for you. It’s packed with handmade, well, everything.

You can find anything from customised games consoles, to clothes to personalised gifts – if you can think of it then it’s probably available to buy on Etsy. If you’ve ever used Not On The High Street you’ll know what to expect from Etsy.

AllCast – free on iOS and Android

AllCast takes away the headache of getting what’s on your phone onto your TV. If you want to show your family your holiday snaps or a video of your baby’s first steps, AllCast takes it from the smallest screen in your home to the biggest.

The app is compatible with smart TVs, a range of streaming boxes such as the Amazon Fire Stick and Apple TV, as well as games consoles such as the Xbox One. With the AllCast the files don’t even need to be stored on your phone. It can access pictures and videos in cloud services such as Google Drive and Dropbox too.

Hardbound – free on iOS

There’s a lot going on in the world and Hardbound helps you keep up with it all. It relays news like a presentation where images tell the story. They’re typically accompanied by a small amount of text. If you want to know more about a story you can still look it up on news sites, but it’s a great way of giving you the crux of the story.

Outside of news, Hardbound has many articles on interesting subjects from science to history and beyond. These are delivered in the same way as the news, which means you’re done reading them in just a few minutes.

PhotoScan – free on iOS and Android

Physical photos make for great memories, but carting around a wheelbarrow full of them to every family event isn’t ideal. PhotoScan brings these photos into the digital age by scanning and saving them onto your phone. It’s doing more than just taking a picture of a picture. The app reduces glare, automatically crops the photos by detecting the edges and aligns them to portrait or landscape automatically regardless of which direction you scanned them in.

These features save time, which means you can spend longer deciding which embarrassing pictures are best left in the drawer.

More on this

Best Buy mobile phones – the best handsets on the market

Don’t Buy mobile phones – no amount of apps will save these handsets

Best mobile security apps – keep your phone safe from viruses