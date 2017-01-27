Five ways to spot a fake app

There are millions of apps across iOS, Android and Windows Phone, and not all of them are original ideas.

Some are designed to leach off popular apps such as Minecraft or Spotify. These copycat apps can cost money, be laden with in-app purchases and malware, or simply not be as good as the app you wanted in the first place.

We’ve found some copycat apps to show you how they differ from the real deal. Plus get tips to help you avoid downloading and paying for fake apps in the future.

What’s the point of fake copycat apps?

It’s no secret that popular apps bring in millions of pounds for the developers. Even free apps can make a bundle from in-app purchases and adverts. Free-to-play games including Candy Crush and Clash of Clans are rarely out of the top-10 grossing apps. King, the creator of Candy Crush, Farm Heroes and Bubble Witch, was bought by Activision to the tune of $5.9bn, which gives some indication as to how successful these games are.

This success is something other developers would love to emulate. Unfortunately, rather than coming up with the next great idea, it’s easier to copy the app, give it a slightly different name and watch the money roll in.

Take Flappy Bird, a free app that took the world by storm. It was so popular that its creator, Dong Nguyen, ended up removing it from the app store because he was worried that users were becoming addicted. But before long there was an army of imitators seeking to benefit from Flappy Bird’s success. Search for Flappy Bird today and you’ll find hundreds of similar-looking, similarly named apps – some of which have in-app purchases. None of them are the real deal.

Could you tell the difference between the real and copycat game?

They are, at least, free, unlike a version of Minecraft that made its way on to the Apple app store in January 2016. Minecraft is one of the most popular games of all time, so its arrival on smartphones was a cause to celebrate. Minecraft: Pocket Edition isn’t cheap, at £4.99 (£6.99 on iOS), but it has still been downloaded 10m times.

It’s a very popular app, so when Minecraft: Pocket Edition 2 came along, people were eager to give it a try. Sadly, the £4.99 Minecraft follow-up was not what it claimed. The game barely resembled the open-world building game people loved, but they had already paid for the app. Many were duped by this scam app designed purely to trick Minecraft fans. It was removed in a day, but not before it sold enough to reach number four in the list of top-selling apps.

Would you be able to say which was the genuine app?

As you can see from the images above, it’s not always easy to spot a copycat app. If you delve a little deeper, though, there are some ways to tell when an app isn’t what it’s claimed to be.

1. Check who developed the app

If you select an app from the app store, then under its name you’ll see who developed it. In the case of Minecraft: Pocket Edition, you’ll see the name Mojang. That makes sense, since Mojang created Minecraft in the first place. Minecraft: Pocket Edition 2, on the other hand, was made by Scott Cawthorn. It’s a clear red flag, but one that many people missed when they paid for the fake sequel.

Android goes one step further by accrediting certain developers. If you see a small blue diamond icon next to the developer, it’s a good indication that the app is real. iOS doesn’t have this feature, but more high-profile apps will have their own background on the app store.

Many apps will have their own name listed as the developer. Spotify.Ltd. is listed as the developer of Spotify, and Netflix, Inc. is the developer of Netflix. If you see a name that doesn’t look right, then a quick web search should show you who developed the genuine app.

2. Does the picture look right?

As well as the name of the app, the picture is the first thing you see when you’re navigating the app store. To increase the number of clicks and downloads they get, developers will make copycat apps look as close to the genuine one as possible. This means the logo will be very similar and, if you aren’t up to speed with the company, you could easily click and download the wrong app.

If you aren’t sure what the logo looks like, then a web search will show you.

3. Can you trust the reviews?

If an app has a four or five-star rating then it must be good, right? Not always. It’s easy to find websites where developers can pay for reviews. The websites claim that these reviews are real and, while we don’t dispute that these reviews are coming from real people, it wouldn’t make sense for a developer to fork out for one and two-star reviews.

These paid-for reviews boost an app’s ranking in the app store, making it more visible. This means more clicks and downloads for the developer. You shouldn’t base your decision to download an app on its reviews.

4. Should the app cost money?

The easiest way for a copycat app to make money is to charge to you to download it. Apps that share similar logos and names can dupe people into paying. Many will offer a similar experience to the free app, but with one or two added features to justify the cost. There are several Spotify clones, some costing upwards of £1.99, that add the ability to search for songs by lyrics. Something a Google search bar could do just as easily.

Just because features are added, it doesn’t mean the experience will be anywhere near the streamlined, accessible experience you’ll get with the official app.

5. What parts of your phone should the app be able to access?

It doesn’t matter whether it’s an app made by Google or a developer you’ve never heard of, you should always check to see what parts of your phone it can access. Should a mobile game be able to access your photos, contacts and files? Probably not. One way for copycat apps to make money is by harvesting and selling your data. If you don’t like what the app can access, don’t download it.

These apps can be used to drop malware and viruses on to your phone. If the permissions are open, then this process will be easier.

Is it easy to get a refund?

Google allows you to claim a refund within two hours of buying your app. If you download something, be sure to try it out right away to see if it’s genuine. You can contact Google if you’re outside of the two hours and, if the app is a scam or copycat app, it may look more kindly on your refund request.

Apple gives you 14 days to claim a refund. You’ll need to contact Apple directly. This policy extends to media such as songs and movies, too.

