Free financial apps to help you save money in 2017

Now that the new year is upon us, you might want to start things off by taking a closer look at your spending. If taking control of your expenses is one of your new year’s resolutions, a range of mobile apps are on offer that aim to help you save some money.

Here we round up some of the most popular money apps for iOS and Android. All are free to download. Keep scrolling for the details.

Monefy

Available for: Android

Monefy for Android helps you keep an eye on your spending and categorises your purchases so you can see exactly where your cash is going. This free app does a great job of using graphs to highlight your habits. For example, the home page presents your cash total as a pie chart, split into sections such as travel, food, taxi fares and phone bills.

If you don’t want to deal with ads, the Pro version of Monefy costs a one-off payment of £2. As the app is an Android-exclusive, you’ll also be able to use widgets, which means you can quickly access certain information from the app without opening it up fully. See our guide to essential Android widgets for more details.

Spendee

Available for: iOS, Android

Spendee on mobile is somewhat similar to Monefy, but it offers a little more depth. Even on the free version of the money app, you can export data to a spreadsheet so that you have a copy of the numbers on your computer.

There are a selection of budgeting features built in (handy if you’re planning a holiday in the near future), while Travel Mode, as the name implies, lets you track spending while you’re abroad. Location support means you’ll know where you’re spending big, too. Perhaps it’s time to eat less at that favourite restaurant of yours, for instance.

The premium version of Spendee costs $2 a month (around £1.60) and lets you share your wallets with family members. Doing so means you’ll be able to track spending together.

Moneybox

Available for: iOS, Android

Moneybox is all about investment. Once you link a spending card to the app, your daily purchases are rounded up to the nearest pound. Grab a drink for 60p, for example, and 40p is added to your savings. Once a week, your savings are deposited into a stocks and shares Isa. You can choose exactly how that sum is invested, and you can also decide on your ‘risk level’ when it comes to choosing where your money goes. Moneybox charges £1 a month and ‘0.45% of the value of your investments per year’.

If you’re thinking about taking Moneybox for a spin, we suggest you head over to the official website and read more on how the service works.

Wally

Available for: iOS, Android

Wally is free to download, ad-free and designed to offer insight into your finances. When you’re telling Wally about your spending by logging a payment, you can tag locations and friends for that extra little bit of detail. In fact, you can even add pictures to your entries. Wally supports push notifications, which means you can have your phone buzz when you have an upcoming payment or if you’ve reached your savings goal.

Mint

Available for: iOS, Android

Mint comes highly rated by Android and Apple users. It lets you keep on top of your bills, clearly displaying what you owe and when money is due to come out of your account. You can tell Mint to remind you when you need to make certain payments to contacts, create budgets and see what you’re spending year to year or month to month. Mint is accompanied by a desktop app, so you can explore detailed reports on a larger computer screen.

Which? Money

If you’d like more advice on managing your cash, head over to the Which? Money website. There, you’ll find plenty of handy tips on online banking, banking security and guides to switching banks. Our customer survey reveals which banks are the UK’s most popular, and we’ve ranked them to reveal which ones offer the best basic accounts. The results may just surprise you.

