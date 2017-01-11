The cheapest way to get 4K video – is it buying Blu-rays or streaming?

Ready to make the leap to 4K video? It may not have been heralded with the same fanfare as the arrival of Full HD, but 4K is still the future of TV and cinema regardless.

As with the early days of any new technology, though, 4K doesn’t come cheap. There’s a variety of bits and pieces you need to lay out for – but just what those are depends on what route you decide to take. Building up a 4K Blu-ray DVD collection is a very different prospect to setting up your TV as a 4K streaming hub.

Both options have their pros and cons, and are largely a matter of personal preference as a result. So we’ve decided to find out which option is best in the area most of us care about: price.

Television reviews – find the best 4K TV for you

Buying 4K Blu-rays – what you need

4K TV

First of all, you’ll need a 4K-ready television. It’s an obvious but important first step. There are 71 Best Buy 4K TVs on test on which.co.uk right now, so you’ve got plenty of choice. You can get a Best Buy 40-inch set from £380 but could pay as much as £1,570 for a 65-inch model.

4K Blu-ray player

The next most important component would be the 4K Blu-ray DVD player itself. Unlike in the old days when DVDs were first introduced you won’t find any TV DVD combis capable of playing 4K discs so a separate box is a necessity. There’s currently only one 4K model among the Blu-ray player Best Buys on which.co.uk.

4K Blu-ray DVDs

Now you’re all set up, it turns out the real cost is still yet to come. 4K Blu-ray DVDs are remarkably expensive, especially when the competition from streaming is so strong. Each movie or TV series you buy will cost anywhere between £19 and £25. Most of these will also come with a free digital download of its contents. If you only buy one movie a fortnight, by the time the year is up you’ll have potentially spent as much on your DVD collection as you did on your TV.

Streaming 4K video – what you need

4K TV

Just as with the physical disc route, you’ll still need a 4K TV here. The one catch is that it’ll need to be sufficiently smart – that means it’ll have to support the service you want to watch your 4K content on (such as Netflix or Amazon Prime). Check our 4K TV reviews to find the right model.

Alternatively, if you don’t do your viewing in the lounge you could instead take a look at a 4K monitor for your computer. They’re not cheap, though, and represent pretty poor value when compared to a 4K TV – a 28-inch 4K monitor will cost you £300 at the very least, with 32-inch models costing upwards of £1,000. The option is there, though – and of course it also doubles as a spectacular upgrade to your home-computing set-up.

High-speed internet

This is an easy factor to overlook, but it’s of the utmost importance. You’ll need to have a reliable and fast internet connection in order to stream 4K content. 4K video is four times as detailed as regular Full-HD video, meaning it requires almost four times as much bandwidth. We’d recommend a connection speed of no less than 15-20Mbps. Due to the huge amount of data being used it’s also crucial you have an unlimited package, rather than one with a usage cap, or you’ll find yourself with an exorbitant bill at the end of the month.

Broadband that meets this criteria will cost around £20-25 per month, although this may vary depending on where you live – if you’re unlucky or live in a remote area, sadly it may not even be obtainable at all.

4K streaming subscription

At the time of writing there are two main services in the 4K streaming market: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. To access 4K content via Netflix you need to sign up for its ‘Premium’ service at a cost of £8.99 per month. As for Amazon Prime Video you can sign up for a slightly cheaper £5.99 per month – this is a flat cost for Amazon’s video-streaming service and there’s no premium required for access to 4K content.

While there is a small handful of other 4K services out there the majority are US based and for US subscribers only. One exception is UltraFlix, which is accessible to UK residents, although pricing is listed in US dollars. You can access the UltraFlix app via Samsung, Sony, Vizio, Sharp and Hisense TVs, with the average film costing $4.99 (£4.10).

The final costs

If you decide to go down the physical 4K Blu-ray DVD route you’re looking at an initial outlay of at least £600, followed by at least £19 every time you want to watch a new film or TV show.

If you decide to stream your 4K video instead there’s an initial cost of at least £380, followed by monthly costs of at least £26 – although that does give you unlimited content.

Everyone consumes media in different volumes, so only you can say which package is right for you, but it certainly seems that streaming offers better value – at least in the short term. That said, you may enjoy collecting DVDs or watch them fairly rarely, in which case going physical could be right for you.

More on this

Best Buy TVs – the TVs that are really worth your money

TV streaming services explained – what’s the difference between them?

Best Buy Blu-ray players – whether you want 4K or not, we’ve got you covered