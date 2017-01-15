How to save money on your broadband and phone bills in 2017

Many of us kick off the new year by taking a closer look at our finances. The fresh start is the perfect opportunity to re-examine our spending – and hopefully undo the damage caused by an extravagant Christmas period.

One area that offers huge potential savings is home telecoms – in other words your broadband, phone and TV services. Ofcom estimates that the average UK household spends around £120 on these every month, so if you haven’t switched package for ages and consequently are no longer tied in to your contract it’s certainly worth considering your options.

Read on for expert Which? advice on how you can save money.

Save money on your broadband deal

You can waste a fortune on your broadband service by sticking with the wrong deal. But switching is easy and there are loads of great introductory offers out there that can slash your bill.

But before you sign up for another deal, make sure you have the right type of package. If you’re a light user, consider a cheaper, capped service. Conversely, if you’re a heavy user an unlimited allowance could save you money. Also think about the speed you need. Fibre can be great but it’s more expensive and isn’t necessary for everyone.

Read our guide to what broadband speed you need to help you decide.

Once you’ve settled on the type of connection you want think about how you’d like to pay for it. Paying by direct debit can bring small discounts while you can make substantial savings if you opt to pay your line rental (necessary for the majority of broadband connections) upfront in advance.

Specific broadband deals change regularly but two of our current favourites are:

Standard speed – Sky Broadband Unlimited. £17.40/month (plus £9.95 initial fee). 12 month contract.

– Sky Broadband Unlimited. £17.40/month (plus £9.95 initial fee). 12 month contract. Superfast – Virgin Media SuperFibre 50 Broadband & Calls. £25/month (plus £14.99 initial fee). 12 month contract (available through Uswitch).

Save money on your TV and broadband deal

Subscribing to a pay-TV service such as Sky or Virgin can add massively to your monthly outgoings.

You can make savings by bundling your pay-TV service with other services from the same provider. Some even offer ‘quad-play’ options including broadband, TV plus home and mobile phone connections.

It’s also worth considering what you really watch. Paying for a full package of channels, especially those showing sport and movies, can cost a fortune and may not be necessary. It can make more sense to subscribe to a basic deal and then to supplement this with streaming services such as Netflix or to pay to download the occasional film.

You can get more advice in our guide to how to watch Sky without a Sky subscription.

Save money on your mobile phone deal

If your phone contract has come to an end speak to your provider to check you’re not still paying for the handset itself. If you are, ask to switch to a Sim-only deal. Relatively few people have moved to this sort of deal (in which you supply the phone and just pay for an allowance of minutes, texts and data) but it can offer fantastic value.

As with broadband, consider your typical phone usage and ensure your deal – whether it’s a contract, pay-as-you-go or Sim-only – is the right one for you. It’s estimated that UK phone users waste billions of pounds each year by either paying for monthly allowances they don’t use or conversely by not getting enough and then having to pay extra for their usage.

Shop around too for useful incentives such as the option to use your UK monthly allowance overseas and consider making small changes to your mobile habits – for example, using free wi-fi connections when they’re available rather than your data allowance.

There are so many mobile deals out there that it would be impossible for us to identify those offering the best value – plus everyone’s requirements are slightly different. But the smaller providers are often much cheaper than the better-known companies and the Sim-only deals available from Giffgaff tend to be very competitive.

Plus, don’t forget that if you’re having a new-year clear out and come across any old phones you can trade these in for a bit of extra cash. There are a number of companies that offer this service or you can sell them directly through sites such as eBay.

Finally – haggle!

Our last tip applies whatever telecoms service you use – get on the phone to your provider and simply ask it for a better deal.

Haggling may seem alien to many of us but the fact is that it works. In a recent survey of 4,000 Which? members, three quarters told us they’d done it and that on average they’d saved £156 on their annual bill.

Find out more in our latest haggling guide.

