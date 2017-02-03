Cameras in 2017 – what to expect

With CES 2017 – the first big tech show of the year – out of the way, we’ve got a better impression of what’s happening in the world of cameras. And while they were in danger of being crowded out by 75-inch TVs and driverless cars, there were still a few exciting cameras on show. Bridge, compact and DSLR cameras also got a chance to shine at their own show, Photokina, in September.

At CES, most of the major camera brands had something new or offered tantalising details on the cameras that piqued our interest in 2016.

Panasonic Lumix

At the aforementioned Photokina, the Lumix GH5 was arguably the most enticing thing there. Panasonic was happy to show the camera off, but reluctant to go into much detail. At CES we got the full lowdown on what the long-awaited follow up to the GH4 was capable of.

The GH5 is a compact system camera (CSC), otherwise known as mirrorless. This makes it smaller and lighter than most DSLRs and it uses different lenses. Mirrorless cameras also have digital viewfinders rather than optical ones. That means when you put your eye to the viewfinder you are seeing a digital version of the captured image, the same as you would see if you looked at the camera’s screen.

CSCs are taking over from DSLRs when it comes to video, thanks in large part to the GH4. Panasonic wanted to make a camera that was excellent at both still photography and video. The GH4 was a big success for Panasonic and it is hoping the GH5 will build on it. Its resolution has increased to 20.3Mp and the digital viewfinder is even sharper, making it easier to get the perfect shot.

Panasonic says that the autofocus on the GH5 is twice as fast as the GH4, and thus can shoot nine frame per second with no loss of focus.

A true hybrid camera

The GH5 should take impressive photos, but this is a hybrid camera, so what about video? Like it’s predecessor, the GH5 shoots in 4K up to 60 frames per second – the GH4 could only manage 24 frames. Adjust the quality down to Full HD and you can shoot at up to 180 frames per second. What’s more, a software update coming later this year will let you shoot in 4K HDR, although there’s no word as to whether this will affect the frame rate.

It’s clear that the three years Panasonic spent making this camera were well spent. It’s packed with features and clear improvements over the GH4. It will cost £1,699 when it comes out in March and we can’t wait to see what it’s capable of. In the meantime head to our review of the Panasonic GH4.

Canon

If the thought of spending £1,699 on a camera makes you feel lightheaded, then Canon’s new-year offerings may be more palatable. The camera giant had four new point-and-shoot cameras on show at CES – the PowerShot G9 X Mark II, the PowerShot SX430 IS, the IXUS 185 and the IXUS 190.

G9 X Mark II

The G9 X Mark II is billed as a companion to your smartphone that makes it easy to get your snaps onto your mobile. You can connect via wi-fi, NFC and Bluetooth, so whatever phone you have, wherever you are, you should be able to copy your photos.

But will the picture quality be worth it? The image sensor is 20.1Mp and it links with Canon’s own DIGIC 7 processor. The DIGIC 7 is debuting in the G9 X Mark II and we’re keen to see how it performs. The lens is 28-84mm with 3x optical zoom.

This retro-styled camera is available now for £449.

PowerShot SX430 IS

Canon’s latest bridge camera is trying to keep things simple. Like the G9 X it makes it simple to offload your pictures onto your phone via wi-fi and NFC connectivity. The 24-1,080mm lens has a whopping 45x optical zoom and a 20Mp sensor, which means your pictures will be sharp even if you’re trying to capture a distant subject.

It’s capable when it comes to videos, too. It can shoot in Full HD at 25 frames per second. This camera is due for release in February for around £280.

IXUS 185 and 190

The versatile IXUS 185 is built to go wherever you go. It’s compact, simple to use and it should take sharp pictures judging by the specs. The 20Mp sensor is paired with the DIGIC 4+ image sensor, the same one that’s in the SX430 IS.

As you’d expect, it can’t match bridge cameras when it comes to zoom, but 8x optical isn’t terrible for a camera designed to fit into most pockets.

The 190 shares a lot with the 185. It has the same image sensor and processor, but increases the optical zoom from 8x to 10x. The 185 is available now for £119 and the 190 is coming in February.

Fujifilm

If the IXUS 185 and 190 don’t seem rugged enough then there’s always the Fujifilm FinePix XP120. The durable camera is waterproof up to 20 metres and can withstand a fall of up to 1.78 metres. Being waterproof, the XP120 is impervious to dust as well.

The 16.4Mp sensor handles the images and Fujifilm says the BSI-CMOS sensor is good at capturing low-light shots. The lens is 5x optical zoom and you can connect to your phone wi-fi to copy over your pictures.

If video is more your thing then the XP120 is a solid option. It records in Full HD at 60 frames per second, which means whatever you’re filming should look crisp and smooth. We’ll know more when we get this tough camera into our lab. It hits stores in February and will cost around £200.

