Digital radios to look out for in the January sales

You can’t judge a book by its cover. And, in our experience, the same can be said for digital radios. Our in-depth lab tests and listening panel, comprising six audio experts, offer unrivalled insight into how these radios work and what they sound like. We’ve come across excellent-sounding, easy-to-use radios that cost just £40 and overly complicated £400 models that are unpleasant on the ears.

We certainly had a few surprises in our latest batch of 18 DAB and internet radios. There were some absolute shockers as well as a number of unassuming but brilliant-sounding radios. Read on to find the models worth picking up in the January sales and which are best left on the shelf.

Best Buy radios – tune into your favourite broadcasts with a top-rated radio

John Lewis Spectrum retested

The John Lewis Spectrum is an affordable, bare-bones DAB/FM digital radio costing £35. We first tested it in August 2013 and it was an unequivocal Best Buy. However, after it was taken off-sale for a significant period of time, we decided to retest it. It’s still the same price and looks similar, but it was certainly a different experience the second time round.

Take a look at our updated John Lewis Spectrum review to see just how differently this department-store radio performed.

JVC RA-D11 shower radio

We’ve seen our fair share of portable, tabletop and alarm-clock radios, but we haven’t tested many shower radios. The pint-sized JVC RA-D11 from Argos has an adjustable hanging loop for easy positioning on the back of a door. It has an IPX5 rating, so this radio will be protected from jets of water in any direction. Will this £35 radio become our first shower radio Best Buy?

Read our in-depth JVC RA-D11 review to find out if this digital radio will have you singing in the shower or reaching immediately for the off switch.

Roberts Stream 65i

At an eye-watering £500, the Stream 65i is at the pricier end of the scale when it comes to Roberts radios. But this isn’t your ordinary FM/DAB/internet radio. The Stream 65i has a one-touch instant-record button for the radio and the capability to digitise your CD collection. As well as Bluetooth and Spotify Connect, allowing you to wirelessly stream songs from Bluetooth-enabled devices and from Spotify if you have a subscription to the music-streaming service. But does the sound quality reflect the premium price?

Make sure you read our full Roberts Stream 65i review before parting with your hard-earned cash.

VQ Retro Mk II

We were excited to examine the updated Retro Mk II, which went on sale in late 2016. It has the same vintage looks as its 2013 predecessor, VQ’s popular Retro Radio, but with more connectivity options, including Bluetooth, a 3.5mm aux-in socket and an Apple Lightning dock. It’s also available in a range of bright colours and fun prints that will brighten any bedroom or kitchen. Will this £100 FM/DAB radio do well enough in our tests to become a Best Buy like VQ’s Hepburn radio?

Get a complete breakdown of this radio’s performance – including sound quality when listening to speech, classical, jazz and pop music – by reading our VQ Retro Mk II radio review.

Sony XDR-V1BTD

Some Sony radios have really impressed us in the past. The stylish XDR-V1BTD is a reassuringly solid device that retails for £150. It doubles up as a wireless speaker and has a rechargeable built-in battery, which Sony claims will last for 25 hours in Bluetooth mode. We put the battery, as well as the radio’s usability, sound quality and features to the test to see if it’s worth picking up in the January sales.

Head over to our Sony XDR-V1BTD review to find out how this futuristic FM/DAB performs on a day-to-day basis.

