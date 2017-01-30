How to improve your radio’s reception

Does your radio programme not sound quite as good as it should? Poor radio reception is sadly much more common than it should be in this day and age, especially in rural areas and parts of the country that are not close to analogue or DAB transmitters.

But if you’ve bought a new FM, DAB or internet radio and found the signal quality to be hit or miss, don’t suffer in silence. There are a number of different tricks you can try to get stronger and clearer radio reception. We’ll also explain how to manage interference, static and tuning problems and how you can enhance the signal reception for any radio you own.

Best Buy digital radios – find a radio that sounds great and is easy to use

Fix FM radio reception

Where and how you place your FM/AM radio will affect the signal it receives. Position it as high up and close to a window as possible. Turn it on and gently orient the aerial for the best possible signal. Make sure the aerial is fully extended first, because it is tuned to the frequency range used when at its maximum length.

If possible, try to keep your radio away from metal objects or other electrical devices that could potentially interfere with the signal. Not every analogue radio will have the option, but it’s worth switching to mono mode if you find that your FM stereo reception is particularly poor.

Many FM radios have a simple aerial, and you may be able to buy a more effective aerial to boost signal strength. Not all radios have an external aerial input socket though, so we advise taking your radio to your local electrical or repair centre where someone can let you know your options.

If you live in an area that has marginal coverage, you can try mounting an external aerial to your roof or inside your loft. Prices for these start from £20, and can go up to £300 if you include expert installation as well as the cost of the aerial itself. We’d strongly advise having external aerials set up by a professional. You can easily find an aerial installer on Which? Local or through the CAI (Confederation of Aerial Industries).

Boost DAB radio reception

As with analogue radio, placement is important. Something as simple as your kitchen being on the wrong side of the house relative to the transmitter won’t help. Again try to have your DAB radio near to a window and as high up as possible.

Switch your radio on and turn it to your preferred station, then extend the aerial fully and try to keep it as vertical as possible. DAB radio transmissions are mostly vertically polarised, so a straight aerial will help conduct the signal more effectively. Move the aerial gently until you find the placement that gives you the best reception. Some digital radios have an LCD display with a signal strength indicator, which helps find the strongest reception.

Electrical devices such as smartphones, LCD TVs, laptops and LED lights can interfere with DAB radio signals. Try switching these off one by one to see if it improves your radio’s signal.

Bear in mind that DAB stations can move to other frequencies (blocks or bundles of stations), so you may need to re-tune to see if they’ve popped up somewhere else. Try rebooting your radio or perform a factory reset, then do a scan to re-tune your radio and load it up with the latest stations.

Similar to FM, you can try screwing in a stronger aerial or you can install an external aerial on your roof or in your loft. Again, we’d strongly recommend seeking expert advice before purchasing or installing a new aerial.

Enhance internet radio reception

Internet radio is different from analogue and DAB as it doesn’t require an aerial, just a decent broadband connection in order for steady streaming. If your internet radio keeps stopping and buffering, first check that there are no downloads or uploads taking up bandwidth space.

Close any other websites and programs you aren’t using. If you’re sharing your network connection with other users, check that they aren’t uploading or downloading while you stream. Reset your broadband router to ensure it’s working and isn’t causing any issues.

If you’ve tried these fixes and still don’t have a strong enough wi-fi signal, you can buy a wi-fi range extender for between £15-£150. Or you can have a wired connection using an Ethernet cable, which would fix any signal interference. This does mean that the radio itself must have an Ethernet port and it will have to be positioned fairly close to your modem or router.

More on this

Best Buy radios – browse our top FM, internet and DAB radio reviews

Digital radio switchover – will it happen in 2017, and what about FM radio?

What is internet radio? – find out why it’s a good alternative to FM and DAB