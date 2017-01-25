Best cheap fitness trackers to motivate you in 2017

£50. That’s the (tempting) price of our cheapest Best Buy fitness tracker, proving that you don’t need to spend a small fortune to get a device that’s impressively accurate and a breeze to use. In our latest batch of fitness tracker testing we found a device for under £25 that tracks steps while walking or running without error. Paying more is no guarantee of quality, as we’ve found pricey devices that are inaccurate, and a pain to wear and use.

There are lots of cheap fitness trackers around, although paying less may mean you lose out on useful features such as a built-in heart-rate monitor. Aldi recently launched the £25 wireless activity tracker, which tracks steps, distance and calories and connects to the Crane Connect app. It was only available for a limited time, however, and the Crane Connect app gets a lot of negative reviews from users on Google Play.

If you missed out on the cheap Aldi tracker then don’t worry. Here we look at some of the other budget fitness trackers and what they offer.

Fitbit Zip – £50

The Zip is one of Fitbit’s older devices, but it’s still a great little tracker. It’s incredibly discreet, and the Fitbit companion app is one of the best. It displays steps, distance and calorie burn. The Fitbit Smiley is a little face that changes depending on the amount of exercise you’ve done, helping you to keep motivated.

Find out if it aced our accuracy tests by reading our Fitbit Zip review.

Goji Go – £50

The Goji Go fitness tracker is exclusive to Currys. It costs just £50 and can often be found on offer. It’s a wrist-worn fitness tracker that has a screen and can track steps, distance and calories.

We haven’t fully tested the Goji Go, but will send it to our lab later this year. In the meantime, head over to our Goji Go first look review.

Withings Go – £50

This is a simple budget fitness tracker that can track steps and distance. You can clip it on to your clothing, place it in a pocket or pop it into a wristband. It lacks advanced features, but should do a decent job of basic everyday activity tracking.

To find out how it performed in our testing, head over to our Withings Go review.

Xiaomi MiBand 2 – £20

You won’t see the MiBand 2 in high street stores, and it is a little tricky to get hold of. If you can get your hands on one though, you’ll find a surprising number of features for the price.

It’s the cheapest fitness tracker with a built-in heart-rate monitor that we’ve tested. Xiaomi claims you’ll get 20 days of battery life per charge – an astonishing claim.

To find out how long the battery actually lasts and if this cheap tracker is accurate, read our full Xiaomi MiBand 2 review.

