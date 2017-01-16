Should you buy the Xbox One S as a 4K Blu-ray player?

As popular as Microsoft’s Xbox One games console proved to be, there’s no denying that it was an awfully large bit of kit. Significantly bigger than its direct rival – Sony’s PlayStation 4 – in every dimension, it was inevitable that Microsoft would eventually announce a slimmed-down version just as it did with the Xbox 360.

The Xbox One S is just that. In fact it’s impressively 40% smaller, and it’s also more powerful and cheaper, too. These are the highlights that grab most people’s attention, but there is also one other crucial, invisible addition: a 4K Blu-ray drive. It’s not capable of 4K gaming just yet, which means that it serves almost solely as a 4K Blu-ray DVD player. This leads us to ask the question – is the Xbox One S worth buying as a standalone 4K Blu-ray player?

Xbox One S as a 4K Blu-ray player – pros

Price

The first thing you’ll notice when you start comparing the Xbox One S to other 4K players on the market is just how cheap it is. At the time of writing you can buy one right now from the Microsoft store for just £219.99. This puts it practically on par with the cheapest 4K player we’ve tested, the impressive Samsung UBD-K8500. Price definitely isn’t an issue, particularly when other 4K players are priced at over £435.

Features

It may sound obvious, but you get an awful lot of extra functionality with the Xbox One S – after all, it is a games console first and foremost.

Even if video games don’t interest you, there’s a wealth of extra apps you can install on it. Netflix, Amazon Video, BBC iPlayer, Skype, MTV and more are all fully supported. You can even channel your cable or satellite set-top box through the Xbox One S to turn it into an all-in-one home entertainment hub. Alternatively, plug in an external hard drive or USB stick and you can watch downloaded videos through it.

Picture quality

Our lab test found the 4K picture quality of the Xbox One S to be as good as any on the market. It couldn’t keep up with the highest-scoring Blu-ray players in some other aspects, but when it comes to watching 4K films or TV shows it displays them in sharp, vibrant quality.

Xbox One S as a 4K Blu-ray player – cons

Size

Ironically while it might make for a sleek, compact games console, the Xbox One S is still one hefty Blu-ray player. Any other 4K machine out there will be significantly slimmer. If you haven’t got much space around your TV then it simply might not be practical enough for you.

Ease of use

As we said before, this is a games console first and foremost. As such the user interface is significantly more complex than the sort of thing you’d find on a normal DVD player. There are a tonne of menus and screens to navigate, and certain options are hidden away with little help or explanation on how to reach them. On top of all that, you operate the Xbox One S via a two-handed controller – not a standard remote.

Energy use

What with being such a big powerful machine, at least when compared to a normal Blu-ray player, the Xbox One S is a fair bit more power hungry than average. It’s not enough to have a huge effect on your electricity bill, but it’s still something we picked up in our testing.

What about the Sony PlayStation 4 Pro?

When they were first released we reviewed both the Microsoft Xbox One and the Sony PlayStation 4 as internet TV boxes. However, neither came with a 4K Blu-ray drive.

This updated version of the Xbox One console hit shelves at roughly the same time as the PS4 Pro, however there’s one key reason we haven’t tested the PS4 Pro – it still doesn’t have a 4K drive. It’s a very, very odd decision from Sony, but unfortunately if you were considering a games console that can also play 4K Blu-ray discs, then the Xbox One S is currently your only option.

