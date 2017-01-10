Kodi boxes: which add-ons are legal?



Kodi boxes give you access to a wide array of software – some of it is perfectly legal, but some of it isn’t. The boxes themselves aren’t illegal, in fact you can buy them straight from Amazon. But if you install an app that lets you watch Sky Sports without a subscription, for example, then you’re on dodgy ground.

Best Buy internet TV streamers – the easy way to stream to your TV

Thankfully there are plenty of above-board apps that won’t land you in hot water. We’ve picked out a few that will make your Kodi box useful, versatile and packed full of TV shows and movies.

And if you’re interested in the legality of Kodi boxes you can read more about it here.

Plex

If you’ve already got a library of content on your PC at home then Plex lets you play it anywhere. Plex acts as a media server compiling your video, music and photos into an attractive interface. As well as letting you access your content it pulls in extra information, such as the cast and crew, release date, blurb and reviews. It feels more like you’re flicking through Netflix rather than a bunch of files on a PC.

SoundCloud

For music streaming on your Kodi box, SoundCloud is your best bet. Anyone can add music to SoundCloud, which creates an interesting mix of established bands and emerging artists. The app is free, or you can pay £9.99 a month to listen without ads. As well as music you can listen to podcasts on SoundCloud, too.

iPlayer

Kodi boxes aren’t all underground apps; you can get more recognisable add-ons, too. iPlayer gives you access to TV and radio broadcasts from the BBC, usually just a few hours after they are broadcast. The app is free to download, but you do need a TV license.

Filmon TV

This add-on brings a range of content from across different UK channels. As well as giving you access to live broadcasts, Filmon TV also has a wide selection of on-demand movies, shows and sporting events. There is a premium version of the add-on, which offers even more movies, but even if you stick with the free version you won’t be short of things to watch.

Which add-ons should I avoid?

When you look at some of the add-ons available, Kodi boxes’ links with piracy and copyright infringement are justified. For example, the Genesis app scours the web for live streams of the latest films and TV shows, and although some of them it finds may be legitimate, there is no way of knowing if they’re above board. For that reason we wouldn’t recommend you use it. Another add-on called Popcorn Time does a similar thing and is also worth avoiding.

If an add-on is letting you access movies that haven’t been released on Blu-ray yet, or are still on at the cinema, then the chances are that something nefarious is going on and you could potentially be accessing pirated content. The same applies to TV. If you see an add-on that lets you watch shows from HBO, Sky or Netflix Originals then it is most likely to be illegal, since these shows are only available on subscription-TV services.

More on this

Best Buy TVs – the only TVs worth your money

The best sound bars – enjoy TV with the best sound possible

Best Buy home cinema – get a cinematic experience at home