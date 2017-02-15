Microsoft raises the price of its Surface Book in the UK

Hot on the heels of speaker brand Sonos, Microsoft has announced it’s raising the price of its Surface Book by 11%.

A spokesperson for Microsoft told website TechCrunch that it is ‘adjusting the British pound prices of some our hardware and consumer software in order to align to market dynamics’.

The cost of Microsoft’s Surface Book has increased by £150. The basic i5 128GB model has gone from £1,299 to £1,499. The new pricing means that the highest-spec Surface Book costs an incredible £3,049.

Who else is raising its prices?

The Microsoft price hike is a similar story to one we’ve been hearing about since the decision to leave the EU. Late last year, Apple raised the price of its Mac computers and MacBooks in response to the declining value of the pound. Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus did the same with its flagship OnePlus 3.

Most recently American wireless speaker brand Sonos announced it was jacking up the price of its entire range of speakers and amps. The increase takes effect on 23 February with some prices going up by as much as 25%.

Outside of technology we’ve seen price increases on food items such as Marmite and the cost of electric cars rising.

What laptops can I buy instead?

The Surface Book is a hi-tech machine. Whether you go for the basic i5 model or the almighty i7 version, you’ll be getting one of the most advanced laptops around.

You can see exactly what we thought of Microsoft’s laptop in our review, but if you don’t fancy spending an extra £150 there are other options.

The latest MacBook Pro without a touch bar is available for £1,449. It has a similar processor and twice the storage as the base-model Surface Book. You can read our review of it here.

The Dell XPS 13’s i5 processor, 8GB of Ram and 128GB SSD are a match for the Surface Book and you can get it for almost a third less at £1,050. Here’s our review if you want to know more.

For the same price as the basic Surface Book, you could get an Asus ZenBook 3 with a faster i7 processor, a larger 512GB SSD and twice the Ram at 16GB. You can read our first impressions of Asus’s powerhouse here.

BT is still selling the Surface Book for £1,300 on its online store. If you’re quick you may be able to snag one before it jacks the price up.

