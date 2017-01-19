Tech tips to get the most from your devices

What makes a good tip? It should be something that makes your life simpler, solves a problem, or saves you time or money.

We have a wealth of tips that tick one or more of these boxes for a range of technology products. Whether it’s for smartphones, printers, laptops or TVs, we’ve got you covered. Here we’ve compiled some of our favourite tips from our technology team and Computing Helpdesk experts, to help you get even more from your devices.

Computing – save time

John Bogue, Computing Helpdesk: speed up your PC

Working for Computing Helpdesk, we often hear from members frustrated by increasingly slow computers. Our first suggestion is to uninstall unused or unnecessary programs. The most common issue we see is too much security software. Many people have two or more free security programs as well as their main antivirus.

If you pick the top-performing software packages from our testing, then you'll only need one.

Hannah Walsh, tech expert: take a snap of your PC screen

Having used two computer displays for years, I’d given up using the ‘print screen’ function on my PC. But then a colleague pointed me towards the snipping tool, which lets you copy only a part of your screen in Windows.

Go to Start>All Programs>Accessories>Snipping tool or type Snipping tool in the Start menu search and select it from the results. You can then drag the cursor to create a rectangular or free-form area to ‘snip’ whichever part of the screen you want.

Want to know how to take a screenshot on any device, whether it’s Windows, Apple or Android? You’re in luck – head over to this blog post.

Printers – get flawless prints

Andrew Laughlin, printers expert: improve your prints

Got white lines on your prints? Run your printer’s cleaning program, which you can access via your PC’s settings menu or the control panel. You can also clean the ink cartridges: open the print cartridge door and carefully remove them and look for cracks or leaks. Clean the cartridge heads with a cloth or cotton bud to remove dried ink. Replace them and run the cleaning cycle again.

If you want more advice on how to fix this issue, see this blog post.

Audio – choose the best ways to listen

Daniel Nissenbaum, headphones expert: choosing headphones

Bluetooth headphones let you listen to music wire-free, so they are good for activities where trailing cables can get in the way, such as at the gym. However, only get a Bluetooth pair if you really value going wireless – chances are you’ll need to splash out a lot more money to get the same sound quality from wireless headphones compared with traditional wired ones.

You can find out which headphones excelled in our testing, by heading over to our Best Buy headphones.

Jack Turner, DAB radios expert: internet radio listening

If you have patchy DAB reception, try listening through your TV (using Freeview or Freesat) instead, or use a smartphone, tablet or computer to access internet radio stations. Most popular regional and national stations are available online. TuneIn is a very useful app that provides access to more than 100,000 internet radio stations worldwide. It’s free to download and use.

You can find out more about internet radio by reading our what is internet radio guide.

TVs – optimise sound and picture

George Thompson, tech expert: improve your TV’s sound

Some micro hi-fi systems can produce better sound than home cinema systems, soundbars or TVs on their own. If you have a good one, connect it to your TV or Blu-ray player with a standard aux cable or via the digital audio output (you may need to buy a digital-to-analogue converter for around £15 to do this). Position the speakers so you’re sitting in the centre to get the full stereo effect.

Like the sound of better audio for your TV? Head over to our Best Buy micro hi-fi systems for fantastic sound.

Ben Stockton, TVs expert: optimise your TV settings

Have you ever fiddled with your TV settings, or simply stuck with the standard out-of-the-box ones? To get the best-possible picture quality from your telly, turn off any picture enhancement modes and reduce the colour setting until you get a black-and-white picture. This gives you a clean slate to adjust brightness in dark scenes, contrast in bright scenes, and skin tones on faces.

Every telly we test is tuned to the optimal settings and the details are included on our review, so head over to our TV reviews to find yours. Or use our interactive tool to find your TV's ideal settings.

