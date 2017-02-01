Is the Sony Walkman a genuine challenger to the iPod?

Sony has released a new hi-res Walkman that might catch the eye of keen audiophiles, but is an Apple iPod still the better option overall? We’ve rounded up the key features of Sony’s new release, also highlighting the differences between Sony and Apple MP3 players.

Best Buy MP3 players – top picks for running or commuting

The new Sony Walkman NW-A35

Meet the Sony Walkman NW-A35, a compact MP3 player that can play hi-resolution audio. Weighing just 98g, it has a 3.1-inch touchscreen display, 16GB of internal storage and micro-SD card support.

This new Walkman model is Bluetooth and NFC compatible, which means you can pair it with a wireless speaker. Sony says you’ll get around 45 hours of listening time (for MP3 files) from a single charge, or 30 hours if you’re listening to hi-res files. We haven’t tested the accuracy of these claims, although another MP3 player we have tested has 70 hours of battery life. The NW-A35 is on Sony’s website for £180, and it’s available from today.

If you’re tempted by a Sony MP3 player, head over to our Which Walkman should I buy? advice guide.

Sony Walkman or Apple iPod – which is best?

Audio quality

Many Walkmans support hi-res audio, which sounds far better than a tune ripped from a CD. That means you’ll hear every little ingredient that makes up your favourite song. Popular streaming services such as Spotify use compressed file formats, so hi-res tracks on a Walkman sound far more impressive in comparison. If you value audio quality over internet-connected features and app support, the Walkman is a wise choice.

Price

The cheapest Apple iPod is the 2GB Shuffle, and it’s £49. It doesn’t have a screen (instead you control it with a clickable pad) but it clips easily on to your clothes. One step up is the 16GB iPod Nano, at £149. It has a 2.5-inch touch display with video support. Finally, the iPod Touch comes with 16GB, 32GB, 64GB or 128GB of storage. Prices range from £170 to £379 – the same as a good mid-range smartphone.

You can pick up Sony’s NWZ-W273S (right) for £50, the same as the Shuffle. It’s an MP3 player built into a headset, which means it’s a good fit for running. The cheapest Walkman with a screen that we’ve tested is the NWZ-E585, although it’s a couple of years old now. It will cost you around £90. If you’ve got more to spend, there’s the £120 NWZ-A15 and the £180 NW-A25HN to consider.

Waterproof MP3 players

Not every MP3 player can survive a drop in water. If you’re looking for a device to run with on a wet day, you’re safer with a Walkman. No iPod is waterproof, but Sony has released a couple of models that fit the bill. The Sony NWZ-W273S headset is waterproof to two metres, for example, and you can get it with 4GB or 8GB of memory.

App support

No Walkman can topple Apple’s iPod Touch when it comes to app support. There are millions of downloads to sift through on the iOS device – perfect if you’re looking to fill some time during the day.

Storage

If you’re running out of space on an iPod, you’ll either have to delete some tracks you don’t listen to, or store content in the cloud. It’s a different story on Walkman models, as some let you expand the storage with a micro-SD card. That can take you from 16GB all the way to 128GB.

For more on the differences between Apple and Sony MP3 players, see our Apple iPod vs Sony Walkman comparison.

MP3 player reviews

Our audio experts always have something to say about the latest MP3 players from big-name brands. Not every MP3 player that passes through our test lab is a Best Buy, and only those that serve up crystal-clear audio are worthy of the title. Meanwhile, our Don’t Buy MP3 players are a pain to set up, and there’s no booming bass for your ears to enjoy.

Our tests prove that you don’t need to break the bank to get yourself a good MP3 player. To find out which models are worth considering, read our MP3 player reviews.

More on this

The best MP3 players of 2017 – all of these MP3 players are worth considering

How to buy the best MP3 player – tips on picking the perfect model for you

How we test MP3 players – see how we find the Best Buy models

