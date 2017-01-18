EE fined £2.7m for overcharging customers

The mobile giant EE has been hit with a multi-million pound fine by Ofcom for overcharging tens of thousands of its customers.

The regulator found that EE customers who called the company’s ‘150’ customer services number while roaming within the EU were charged as if they had called the US. This meant that instead of paying 19p per minute for their call, they were charged £1.20 per minute.

The error saw some 32,145 people rack up a total of £245,000 in bills between July 2014 and July 2015.

Ofcom said EE’s ‘carelessness or negligence’ contributed to the billing errors. EE also failed to reimburse the majority of affected customers until Ofcom intervened. Even when EE removed all charges for calling the 150 number from within the EU, it mistakenly continued to charge over 7,000 customers for two more months.

Explaining the fine, Lindsey Fussell, Ofcom’s Consumer Group Director, said:

EE didn’t take enough care to ensure that its customers were billed accurately. This ended up costing customers thousands of pounds, which is completely unacceptable.

Previous telecom fines

Today’s fine is one of a number that Ofcom has recently levied against telecoms providers.

In October 2016 Vodafone was hit with a record £4.6m charge for billing and customer complaint failings.

EE was also fined £1m for failing to comply with Ofcom’s rules on handling customer complaints back in July 2015 while Three faced a smaller charge (£250,000) for the same offence in October 2014.

Unhappy with your provider? Then switch

The majority of customers affected by EE’s actions have now been refunded. However, as Vickie Sheriff, Director of Campaigns and Communications at Which?, observed:

If it wasn’t for the regulator’s intervention, thousands of customers would have been out of pocket due to EE’s mistakes. Customers shouldn’t have to wait for the regulator to step in to get an apology and their money back.

If you’re a dissatisfied EE customer – or in fact if you’re unhappy with the service you get from any phone provider – the advice is simple. Switch! As long as you’re not tied in to a contract this is simple to do and you can keep your existing phone number.

Which? can help you choose a provider that won’t let you down. Our guide to the best mobile phone providers – is based on feedback from thousands of real customers and will show you which companies offer the best service.

You can also use our free interactive mobile phone coverage checker to see which provider offers the best signal in your area.

