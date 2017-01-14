Sky Mobile – should you sign up?

Late last year Sky announced the launch of its own mobile phone service – Sky Mobile. While customers could initially only register their interest in the service, phone users can now sign up for one of its packages.

But is this a good idea? Are Sky’s new phone deals good value and do they offer anything that you can’t get elsewhere? Read on to find out.

Sky Mobile’s packages

Currently Sky Mobile operates as a Sim-only service, which means that you’ll need to supply your own handset (although Sky has said it will start supplying handsets later this year).

There’s only a very limited choice of packages, which come with 1 to 5GB of data. But while Sky TV customers get free UK calls and texts, everyone else has to either pay as they go or stump up a further £10 a month for an unlimited allowance.

Contracts last for a year, although customers are free to change their mix of data, calls and texts every month and, unusually, can roll over any unused data into an online ‘piggy bank’ to use within three years. Handily, families can take up to five Sims and share any unused data stored in a joint piggy bank.

The cheapest Sim-only deals

Sky’s cheapest deal costs £10/month. That’s similar to the cheapest Sim-only packages you can buy from the big four phone providers (EE, O2, Vodafone and Three).

But you can get much cheaper packages from virtual providers – smaller companies that, like Sky Mobile, piggyback on the airwaves of a larger carrier (Sky uses O2’s signal).

In the table below we’ve listed the cheapest Sim-only deals that are currently available.



As you can see, if price is your key consideration then you can get a decent Sim-only deal for just £4/month – less that half the cost of Sky’s cheapest deal.

These two packages, from iD (available through Carphone Warehouse) and The People’s Operator, may not include as much data as you get from Sky Mobile. But boost your spending to £5/month and you can even get the same 1GB of data that Sky offers with deals from Plusnet and iD.

Best Sim-only deals for data

Better deals are also available if you’re looking to get as much data as possible.

In the table below we’ve compared Sky Mobile’s three deals with similarly priced options.

At every price point you can get a far greater data allowance simply by shopping around. For example, if you’re looking to spend £15/month then Virgin’s deal comes with almost seven times as much data as Sky Mobile’s (on top of the 5,000 minutes of calls and unlimited texts).

Expert verdict Sky Mobile offers some new and innovative features. The ability to roll over and share your data allowance may be a draw for some people, while Sky TV customers will appreciate the free calls and texts plus the ability to access TV recordings from their Sky box on their phone. But if you’re not interested in these options and simply want the best-value deal then it’s clear that better options are available elsewhere. This is especially true for non-Sky TV customers who’d have to pay for their calls and texts. Jon Barrow – Which? technology expert

