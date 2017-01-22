How to stop autofill being used to steal your personal data

Some web browsers have an autofill function that automatically inputs your data into any required fields without you having to do a thing. Its primary purpose is to avoid the tedious repetition of standard information. For instance, when you start typing your name or email address into one field, your postal address is automatically entered in another. This function can also extend to payment details.

This is undoubtedly useful and timesaving, especially if you do a lot of online shopping. But it’s recently been discovered that it can also be used by dodgy scam artists to steal your information. Don’t worry, though, it’s very simple to disable autofill and protect your details. In fact it can be done in a manner of minutes. Read on to find out more.

Autofill phishing attack

A Finnish web developer Viljami Kuosmanen made the disconcerting discovery that autofill will enter information even when those boxes are not visible on the page. So while you might think you’re innocently entering your name and email address using autofill, you could be sharing much more sensitive information such as your credit card details without realising.

The web browsers that have been identified as having an autofill phishing risk include Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Windows Internet Explorer and Opera. Currently Mozilla Firefox doesn’t have an autofill function, but it is developing one as we speak. Some extensions and plugins also have autofill settings. Password manager LastPass will auto-populate any stored login fields when you navigate to saved URLs. This could potentially be a security risk.

How to turn off your autofill

Chrome

Google Chrome actually has an autofill system that is switched on by default, but it’s very easy and quick to disable the feature. Simply click on the three dots to the right of the URL address bar. Open ‘Settings’ and at the bottom of the settings page click ‘Show advanced settings’. Under ‘Passwords and forms’ untick the box that says ‘Enable Autofill to fill out web forms in a single click’.

Safari

To stop autofill on Apple Safari, open the browser and click on ‘Safari’ in the program menu, just below the URL window. Select ‘Preferences’ in the drop-down menu and a new window will open. In this new window, click on the ‘Autofill’ tab. Then uncheck each box to turn off the autocomplete for each option.

Internet Explorer

For Microsoft Internet Explorer, click on ‘Tools’, which is just underneath the URL address bar. Then in the drop down menu select ‘Internet Options’. Another window will pop up with five tabs. Select the ‘Content’ tab and click on the ‘Settings’ button to the right of ‘AutoComplete’. Another window will open and you can delete your entire autofill history as well as deselect all aspects of the autofill feature.

Opera

If you use Opera to browse the web, click on the ‘Opera’ button below the URL window. Then select ‘Settings’ in the drop-down menu. Within ‘Settings’ click on ‘Privacy & security’ and within the ‘Autofill’ section uncheck the box for ‘Enable auto-filling of forms on webpages’.

LastPass

If you use LastPass, you can deactivate the autofill by right clicking the LastPass plugin icon in your top browser. In the menu select ‘Options’ and untick ‘Automatically Fill Login Information’.

So far we’re only aware of the autofill system being used with the browsers and plugins specified. But we would recommend checking the settings on all the browsers, extensions and plugins you use to see if the autofill function is enabled. If it is, turn it off within the settings menu.

