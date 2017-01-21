Best internet security packages for multiple devices

Millions of new types of virus are released every month to threaten your PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets. Thankfully, security-software manufacturers – such as McAfee, Norton and AVG – are fighting back. In our latest tests, we’ve discovered packages that offer outstanding protection.

As part of our testing, we’ve looked at which companies provide the most user-friendly defence for all your devices. As well as being convenient, buying a single package to cover everything can be much cheaper, too.

Keep reading to see which programs give you the best control over the safety of all your gizmos and gadgets, and how much money you can save by buying a security suite.

Best Buy antivirus software – hard-hitting PC and Mac programs



Best antivirus for multiple devices

Bitdefender Total Security 2017 (£29.99 for up to five devices)

Score for multi-device ease of use: **** (out of 5)

Bitdefender offers the most coherent multi-device package we’ve tested, covering Windows PCs, Macs and Android mobile devices. You can control the protection of all your gadgets via a nifty centralised control centre from one computer.

So if you’ve heard about new malicious software doing the rounds and want to make sure it hasn’t infiltrated any of your devices, you only need to log in to the Bitdefender website on one of them. It’s then really easy to carry out a scan of all your covered tech from there.

That’s much better than some so-called multi-device packages. The ones that score the worst for their ‘family pack’ credentials offer little benefit after the initial one-stop purchase. You’ll still have to run individual scans on each separate device – other than the ‘multi’ in the name, they don’t feel linked at all.

Bitdefender’s Total Security package is effortlessly easy to use, which certainly impressed us. But that’s only good news if its virus protection and scam alerts are up to scratch, too. Click through to read our full review of Bitdefender Total Security for Windows, Antivirus for Mac and Mobile Security app.

Kaspersky Internet Security 2017 (£40.49 for up to three devices)

Score for multi-device ease of use: *** (out of 5)

While several of the multi-device suites we tested were fiddly to set up and a pain to manage, Kaspersky’s Internet Security is nice and straightforward to use.

As with the program above, you control it through the brand’s website. If you’re concerned your Android phone may have fallen into the wrong hands, you can go online, log in and remotely lock the mobile or wipe any sensitive data.

But Kaspersky doesn’t score as well as Bitdefender, as it doesn’t have the capacity to do as much. For example, Macs are left a little in the cold. Although you can select a Mac as one of your covered computers, you can’t perform remote virus scans from your main Windows computer.

Kaspersky has performed extremely well in our tests in previous years – the brand is no stranger to our Best Buy logo. But how have its 2017 offerings fared? Find out by clicking through to our reviews of Kaspersky Internet Security for Windows, for Macs and for mobile.

Save money with multiple-device internet security

As well as the convenience of having all your household’s computers and phones protected by a single package, you can make significant savings, too.

Take Kaspersky Internet Security as a prime example. A licence for a single device for one year currently costs £31.49. So if you use a Windows all-in-one and an Apple laptop, and want to cover a couple of Android phones as well (£9.99 to download), then you’re already up to £82.96.

But buy Kasperksy’s five-device package for £49.49 and you’ll save £33.47. Plus, you’ll still have one licence remaining that you can let somebody else in your family use.

