How to switch between iOS and Android

There are so many smartphones on the market these days that you might find yourself tempted to try out a gadget with a different OS.

If you’re thinking of jumping ship and joining a different team, read on to see how you can go from one OS to another. And don’t worry – all of your important contacts, documents and media can be backed up and restored.

How to switch from iOS to Android

1. Download Google Drive (or Dropbox)

If you’re going from an iPhone to an Android smartphone, downloading the Google Drive app will let you transfer your content.

Signing up will get you 15GB of storage for free. If you need additional space, you’ll have to pay a monthly fee, which Google lists in US dollars. We’ve converted (and rounded up) the amount to make things a little easier to make sense of.

100GB should be more than enough for most. In fact, if you’re picky with what you transfer over, you can probably get everything moved across without spending a penny. Dropbox is an alternative service that also lets you back up your content. The free version only gets you 2GB but Dropbox Pro, which is £79 a year, gives you 1TB (1,000GB).

2. Back up your content

Once your Google Drive account is set up, open the app on your iPhone, select Menu, then Settings, then Backup. Your content will be saved. The time that takes will depend on how much you’re choosing to keep and your internet speeds.

3. Download files onto your new phone

Now that your content is copied to Google Drive, set up your new Android smartphone and log into the email address you signed up to Google Drive with. You can either view that content online (thus saving space on your new mobile) or download it so you can look at it offline.

How to switch from Android to iOS

1. Download the Move to iOS app on your Android

Moving from an Android mobile to an iPhone should be a breeze. It’s done by downloading the free Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store.

2. Begin setting up your new iPhone

Now that you have the Move to iOS app on your Android, start the set-up process for your iPhone. Run through each step of the wizard and make sure you’re connected to your home wi-fi network. Once you reach the Apps & Data page, tap Move data from Android. Open the Move to iOS app on your Android.

Eventually, you’ll come to a screen that says Find your code. Again, return to your iPhone and advance through the pages until a code pops up. Type this code into your Android mobile and the Move to iOS app will create a shared wi-fi network linking the mobiles together.

3. Choose which files to transfer

Once your smartphones are communicating with each other, your Android phone will load up the Transfer data page. Here, you can choose exactly what to move over as your content is automatically split into categories. You’ll see Google account, Bookmarks, Messages, Contacts and Camera Roll. The app will tell you how much space each section takes up on your old phone.

Tick the categories you want to transfer and the process will begin. Once Transfer complete appears on screen, you should be all set. Open up your Photos app on your iPhone just to make sure your images carried across. If you didn’t transfer any photos, check elsewhere on the iPhone for your old content.

It’s worth noting that you can use Google Drive or Dropbox to move from Android to iOS, but we find the Move to iOS app a little easier. It does the hard work for you.

