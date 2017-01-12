HTC launches U Play and U Ultra smartphones

HTC has announced the launch of two new smartphones – the HTC U Play and HTC U Ultra – due to hit shelves next month.

Both phones run on Android Nougat, the latest version of Google’s operating system. But HTC has added a few of its own extras to try to make the phones stand out.

One of the main differences between the two phones is screen size. While the U Play is an already-large 5.2 inches, the U Ultra is an even more palm-stretching 5.7 inches.

Read on to find out more about the two phones – and how HTC is trying to make you the centre of attention.

HTC U Ultra and U Play – cameras

The U Ultra has a 12MP rear camera that uses two autofocus techniques and optical image stabilisation (OIS). With OIS, you should expect less blurry photos – even if you take a snap when you’re on the move.

The U Play’s rear camera is 16MP and has OIS but uses one autofocus technique. Whether this actually has an impact on photo focus is something we’re keen to test.

The front camera of each phone is 16Mp and allows for Full-HD 1,080p video recording.

HTC has grand claims about the camera quality of each phone, saying that you can expect clearer and better photos in low light from both phones. We can’t wait to put these claims to task when the phones are released in February.

HTC U Ultra and U Play – battery

As well as being larger in size, the U Ultra has a bigger battery than the U Play. While the U Play has a 2,500mAh battery, the U Ultra boasts a 3,000mAh offering.

However, a battery’s size isn’t the only factor determining how long the phone will last before losing charge. We’ll be putting both phones through our call-time and web-browsing battery-life tests to see how they compare.

No traditional headphone socket

Neither of the new phones have a traditional headphone socket. Instead, you connect headphones through the USB-C port on the underside of the phone.

You’ll be glad to hear that USB-C headphones come in the box, so you’ll be able to listen to music without needing to buy an adaptor. If you want to listen to music through your non USB-C headphones, though, you’ll need to buy an adaptor separately.

A personalised experience

HTC seems keen to emphasise that these phones will get to know you, and act accordingly. We’ve highlighted a few of these key claims:

HTC Sense Companion

Both phones will learn from and interact with you, according to HTC. For instance, they may look at what you’re doing throughout the day and alert you if they need charging to last you the duration of your journey home. Or they’ll interact with a weather app to advise you to wrap up if it’s cold out.

Voice interaction

HTC says these phones can learn to recognise your voice to improve results. If this works accurately, you should be able to quickly and easily unlock your phone and search the web with your voice.

Plus HTC claims the phones can pick up on voices from two metres away, which you may find useful.

On-screen assistance

The U Ultra has a two-inch section at the top of its screen that should show you the things you care about most. This can include notifications from the apps you use most often, and message notifications from the people you speak to most regularly.

The aim of this is to show you information without obstructing anything you’re doing on the main screen. So, for instance, you won’t lose a full-screen view of a game you’re playing when you receive a message.

We’ll be putting these phones through their paces in our lab as soon as they become available.

