What is NFC and what can you do with it?

Not every gadget that passes through our test lab has NFC tucked inside, so is it a feature you should value when buying a new product?

Below, we’ve outlined what NFC does, how it works and how it can help you day to day when it comes to making payments and connecting your devices together. Read on for the details.

What is NFC?

NFC stands for near-field communication. It lets one device communicate with another over a short distance of just a couple of centimetres, and you need to tap a surface or other device to activate it. NFC is a hardware feature, so you can’t download an app to make your device compatible.

The tech is most notably used to power wireless payment services such as Apple Pay and Android Pay. If you’re wondering whether your smartphone has NFC, you can find out by diving into your system settings. Every iPhone since the iPhone 6 has it, but older models such as the iPhone 5s miss out.

The beauty of NFC is that it doesn’t rely on an internet connection to work. Even if you need to make a payment in an area with no signal, you’re not stuck.

What can you do with NFC?

Pair your smartphone with a wireless speaker

Various wireless and Bluetooth speakers are NFC compatible, so you can load up your music nice and quick. Tap your smartphone against an NFC speaker that’s in pairing mode and you’ll be connected in seconds. The Roberts S2 speaker (right) supports the feature and it works brilliantly.

Move files from one Android phone to another

You can use NFC to transfer files with Android Beam. To activate it, head to your picture gallery and hold your finger on a photo. Tap Share, then Android Beam. Now, press the back of your smartphone against another mobile with NFC and you’ll feel a vibration. The picture will be sent to the other device. You can also send text documents, PDFs, phone contacts and internet bookmarks in the same way.

NFC is now more popular than ever, and most mid-range and premium smartphones have it installed. Our most recently tested handset, the HTC Desire 825 (right), is NFC equipped. You’re less likely to find NFC on a budget mobile, however. Last year’s £60 Alcatel Pixi 4 (5) doesn’t have it, and neither does the £100 Motorola Moto E3.

Use wireless payment services (Apple Pay and Android Pay)

If your smartphone doesn’t have NFC, you can’t use Apple Pay or Android Pay. In the interests of security, Apple Pay doesn’t store your card number on your phone, instead assigning each purchase with a unique transaction code. The Apple Watch also has an NFC chip, so you can use it to pay for things in shops.

Android Pay is newer than Apple Pay, but it works in the same way. As with Apple Pay, if you see an NFC terminal in a shop, holding your phone against it will make a payment. You can add credit cards, gift cards and loyalty cards to the Android Pay app. Both systems work on the London underground. See our guides on Apple Pay and Android Pay for more details.

Set up a new phone with Tap and Go

If you’ve treated yourself to a new Android mobile, manually transferring content from the old device to the new one can be a time-consuming pain. Thankfully, Tap and Go (introduced in Android Lollipop) can help. It uses an NFC connection to wirelessly copy and paste your important files to a new smartphone.

As you’re setting up an Android mobile for the first time, you’ll be asked to tap the back of your old phone against the new one. After a short wait, you should have your email accounts, apps and contacts transferred over. iOS devices don’t have a true Tap and Go equivalent, although one option for Apple users is to transfer their old files on to a new mobile using iCloud.

Is NFC essential when I’m buying a new phone?

Not necessarily. Although buying an NFC phone means you’ll be able to make mobile payments, if you’re already surviving without that feature you should cope fine. NFC is more of an added bonus than an essential, must-have feature. It’s handy for cutting corners, but you always have Bluetooth to fall back on if you’re pairing with wireless speakers. Note that Bluetooth is typically a little slower to function, though.

How often do you use Apple Pay or Android Pay, and are you happy with either service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

