Android Wear 2.0 – what to expect from the new update

A number of Android smartwatches are set to be treated to new features courtesy of Android Wear 2.0. What tricks does Google have up its sleeve, and when can we expect the update to reach new gadgets and older devices?

Read on as we take a closer look at Wear 2.0’s key features.

Android Wear 2.0 – what’s new?

Google has confirmed that Android Wear 2.0 ‘will be available for all supported watches in the coming weeks’. For now, an exact release date remains a mystery, although the key features of the new OS have been fully unveiled.

Standalone apps

You can now use apps on your wearable regardless of where your phone is. Previously, you had to use Android Wear apps with your mobile nearby, but Wear 2.0 apps work independently. This will make a massive difference to how you use your smartwatch. Apps designed for Android Wear 2.0 include AccuWeather, Android Pay, Foursquare and Google Messenger. You’ll have lots more freedom now, which brings us on nicely to our next point.

An improved Play Store

Android Wear 2.0 will add a dedicated Play Store to compatible wearables. That means you can browse through apps on the move and download them right to your device. You can use your finger to flick through downloadable content or speak to explore the Play Store hands-free. Downloads will be saved into a new ‘My apps’ menu.

Personalised watch faces

The latest update makes it easier than ever to customise your watch face to show handy information. For example, you might decide to display steps taken during the day. Calories burned is also an option, as Wear 2.0 supports Google Fit. Tapping on that information will open up the app that the data is drawn from. You can create different watch faces for different occasions, too. Google says you might have one prepared for the office and a separate profile for the gym, for example.

Notifications

With Wear 2.0 you can expand notifications, giving you more ways to interact with your apps. You can open a notification and respond by speaking, typing or drawing an emoji. If you’re sending messages on the move, the new Smart Reply feature will come in handy. When you receive a text and don’t have time to write your own message, Smart Reply can instantly send back a response like ‘Thank you!’. Exactly which Smart Reply options pop up will depend on the context of your conversation.

Google Assistant

The voice-activated Google Assistant will be supported on Android Wear 2.0, and it’s woken up by saying ‘OK Google’ out loud. We played around with Google Assistant earlier in the year on the Google Pixel and were impressed with the experience. It’s more advanced than many other voice services because of the way it deals with context. As it’s designed to keep track of what you’re talking about, it’s well equipped to handle follow-up questions. For more on Google Assistant, see our blog post on Siri vs Google Assistant, Alexa and Cortana.

LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport

You may have already spotted LG’s new watches online as part of various ‘leaks’, but now the gadgets are official. Both the LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport will launch with Android Wear 2.0, and they’ve been built in collaboration with Google. The sleek LG Watch Style is $250 (£199 converted), while the bulkier LG Watch Sport is $350 (£280).

The LG Watch Style is ‘light, thin and beautiful’ according to Google. Weighing just under 50g, it has a 1.2-inch circular screen and 512MB of Ram. The gadget supports wireless charging and has a 240 mAh battery, also offering 4GB of built-in storage. It doesn’t offer LTE, which the Watch Sport does. This wearable will feature Google Assistant, and you can buy it in silver, rose gold or titanium. It’s water resistant, rated to IP67. See our IP rating guide for details.

Meanwhile, the chunkier LG Watch Sport is more rugged. Google says it’s the most powerful Android Wear watch yet, available in titanium or dark blue. It has a slightly larger 1.38-inch display, 768MB of Ram and an improved 430 mAh battery. It has 4GB of storage, is IP68 rated and also comes with Google Assistant. Specs-wise, it’s superior to the Watch Style.

Which smartwatches will be compatible?

Not every smartwatch on the market will support Android Wear 2.0.

Google has now confirmed that the following watches will be updated with the new OS: ASUS ZenWatch 2 and 3, Casio Smart Outdoor Watch, Casio PRO TREK Smart, Fossil Q Founder, Fossil Q Marshal, Fossil Q Wander, Huawei Watch, LG G Watch R, LG Watch Urbane and 2nd Edition LTE, Michael Kors Access Smartwatches, Moto 360 2nd Gen, Moto 360 for Women, Moto 360 Sport, New Balance RunIQ, Nixon Mission, Polar M600 and TAG Heuer Connected.

