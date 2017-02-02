The latest sound bars from the Which? test lab

If you’re a regular reader of Which? technology reviews, you’ll know that price is no indicator of quality. However, even we were surprised by our findings in our latest round of sound-bar testing. You might expect that paying for a high-end sound bar would guarantee you at least average sound, but you’d be wrong.

Pick the wrong model from this lot, and you’ll be making a very costly mistake – you could get a Best Buy for just a fraction of the price. Read on to see some of the models we tested, and what we thought of them.

Best Buy sound bars – see which models will bring out the best of your TV

Bose SoundTouch 300, £600

Bose is calling this its best sound bar, so we were excited to get it down to our lab. Considering the hefty price, anyone bringing this model home would be expecting big things.

For your money you get wireless multi-room capabilities – you can link this sound bar to other compatible Bose speakers over your home wi-fi network. However, buying a few Bose speakers in one go would probably require you to remortgage your house. You can also connect to the device as a Bluetooth speaker, and stream music to it from your phone.

We found this sound bar pretty difficult to use. The lack of a display means you don’t always know which settings you’re adjusting. But was this model one of our expensive mistakes that you’ll want to avoid? Find out in our full review of the Bose SoundTouch 300 .

Samsung HW-K950, £1,299

If the price of the Bose model above is daylight robbery, then this Samsung is aggravated burglary with assault. At least you get more features than with the Bose, though. It comes with a subwoofer for added bass, and two rear speakers for true surround sound. In total that gives you 500W of audio power, which is more than enough to rattle your front-room windows.

The rear speakers make this a bit of a cross between a sound bar and a traditional home cinema system. It has Dolby Atmos technology – the latest generation of surround sound. It calibrates itself to your specific room, and uses that information to place sounds more accurately around you. With upward-firing speakers, you can also give sounds a sense of height as well as width and depth, making for three-dimensional sound.

In our lab testing, we found that this sound bar could reach impressively loud volumes before sound started to distort. Was the sound quality up to scratch, though? Or would you be left wishing you’d spent your money on a different model instead? Read our full review of the Samsung HW-K950 to find out.

Yamaha YSP-2700, £900

Completing our trio of pricey products is this Yamaha model, which costs somewhere between the Bose and the Samsung. It sits between those two in terms of size and complexity, too – there are no rear speakers, but it does have a separate subwoofer.

Despite the lack of rear speakers, Yamaha claims that this sound bar will bounce sound off the walls of your room. This should give the illusion of full surround sound coming from all around you. You can also link it up with other Yamaha speakers as part of a multi-room sound system, using the MusicCast App.

In our testing, our expert listening panel did indeed find that sound was bouncing all around them. But did this result in an unbelievable impression of surround sound, or did it just ruin things entirely? Is this sound bar one to avoid, or is it worth every penny? Find out in our full review of the Yamaha YSP-2700.

