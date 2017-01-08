Amazon’s Alexa brings us a new generation of smart products (CES 2017)

If you’d have asked someone a few years ago which brand would be at the heart of consumer electronics in 2017, what answer would you have got? Google? Apple? Samsung, perhaps?

Probably not Amazon. At that time, the retail giant had wrapped its talons around online shopping but hardware remained largely out of reach.

Then came Alexa, the voice-controlled smart assistant. And now, at CES 2017, Amazon has found itself as one of the most influential brands here in Las Vegas. Making the technology available to third parties has meant that Alexa can be found everywhere, from fridges to cars. Here, we round up some of the best uses of Alexa we’ve seen.

LG Smart InstaView refrigerator

With close rivals Samsung launching a similar product at last year’s CES, LG ups the stakes with its new fridge for 2017. Put simply, it’s a tablet strapped to the front of the fridge. Expensive? Definitely. Unnecessary? Probably.

The Smart InstaView doesn’t look hugely different from Samsung’s Family Hub. But within LG’s you’ll find Alexa. You’ll find the usual Alexa skills, but now in fridge-form. She can read you a recipe and set timers, for instance, or simply stream music, all while you cook and all by using your voice alone.

Not to be left behind, Samsung has also updated its smart fridge to incorporate Alexa this year with its Family Hub 2.0.

Lenovo Smart Assistant

Like Alexa in a different dress, Lenovo launched a direct competitor to the Echo but with all the same smarts. As the technology is open to other manufacturers, we’ll begin to see more and more Echo-like products with Alexa. And the Lenovo Smart Assistant is one of the first examples.

Hoping to do Alexa better than Amazon, PC titan Lenovo launched both a standard version of its Smart Assistant along with a special edition from audio specialist Harman Kardon. Although there’s no official UK pricing, the standard version will be $130 – that’s $50 cheaper than the Echo’s US price. The Harman Kardon edition should boast better sound quality and will match the price of the standard Echo.

Ford Sync 3

Even the automobile industry isn’t beyond the clutches of Alexa. Among the few car companies here at CES with Alexa incorporated is one big name: Ford. All its new cars will host Alexa, which means you’ll be able to operate electric garages, lighting, security systems and other Alexa-compatible smart home products from within the car.

Of course, you’ll need to have an Amazon Echo in your house. When the new Sync 3 Applink system rolls out in Ford motors in the summer, you’ll get the Alexa functionality built in. That means you can get directions and restaurant recommendations or simply skip the song, all by voice command.

Voice-controlled Alexa TVs

Although far from household-name brands, Westinghouse, Seiki and Element all announced TVs at CES 2017 with Amazon Fire TV and Alexa built-in. This means access to not only the full library of apps offered by Fire TV but also a host of Alexa skills, without the need for an external device.

They’ll do this by including a remote with a microphone in the box. Admittedly, you might struggle to find one of the said TVs in the UK. But with LG working closely with Amazon this year, perhaps we’ll see Alexa TVs from bigger brands in the coming years.

