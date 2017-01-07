Best record players at CES 2017

With the busy show floor at CES 2017 packed to the rafters with ‘smart’ this and ‘Alexa-enabled’ that, some comfort can be taken in the sight of a record player unassumingly spinning its disc.

The picture above was taken at the first ever Consumer Electronics Show held in New York in 1967. Here, turntable manufacturer Scott displays its wares to the expectant crowd. Even 50 years on, with the recent resurgence of vinyl, these don’t feel out of place at all among their futuristic neighbours.

Record player reviews – find the best turntable for spinning your vinyl

Popular brands Technics, Audio Technica, Pro-ject and Crosley have all launched new record players this week. Here, we take a look at the top turntables from CES 2017.

The latest CES 2017 coverage

Bookmark our CES 2017 news hub for all the latest news, views and hands-on videos from the Which? team at the show. Also, follow the @whichtech Twitter feed to send us your comments and questions.

Audio Technica AT-LP3

At £199, the AT-LP3 slots between Audio Technica’s budget AT-LP60 and the slightly pricier AT-LP120, suited to those who want to upgrade their entry-level turntable.

It adopts some specs of pricier models, with a belt-driven aluminium platter fitted with rubber to dampen any unwanted vibration. You’ll also have the choice to switch between either phono output or using the player’s built-in preamp. This means you can hook it up directly to active-powered speakers or connect to a dedicated phono-enabled amp.

Once it hits the shelves in March, we’ll see whether it delivers the performance promised in our lab.

Pro-ject Essential III

Although originally announced back in October, Pro-ject has been proudly showcasing its new Essential III record player here at CES.

Now in its third iteration, the Essential III sports the same stripped-back, minimalist design as number two. Crowned by a semi-transparent platter, not only does the Essential III look great, Pro-ject also claims this will mean its Essential record player will turn more smoothly than ever before.

Although the Essential III is just £30 more expensive than its predecessor, when bought separately this new platter alone is £85. You can find the Pro-ject Essential III in stores now for £240.

Technics SL-1200GR

Affectionately called the ‘wheel of steel’, the original Technics SL-1200 became a staple of many a DJ’s arsenal. Its near-40-year production came to an end in 2010. But at CES 2016, Technics announced the SL-1200’s return and launched a new limited-edition version – with an eye-watering £3,000 price tag.

Although expected to be cheaper, the new standard version – announced in Las Vegas this week – is still likely to be no bargain. Technics also courted controversy for turning its back on the SL-1200’s DJing heritage, clearly marketing these newer models at lovers of hi-fi.

Crosley C20

Oft found on the shelves of Urban Outfitters, Crosley’s record players could be seen as style over substance. But its new C20 turntable slots into its lesser-known top-of-the-range C-series. It abandons the typical suitcase style and built-in speakers we’re more familiar with.

Fitted with a low-vibration motor and shock-absorbent feet, the C20 also boasts a tonearm manufactured by Pro-ject – a brand widely considered more premium than Crosley. Although official pricing has yet to be released, the current C-series turntables range from $200 to $430.

More on this

Best Buy record players – independent reviews of the most popular models

How to buy the best record player – our advice on finding your perfect player

Should I buy a Crosley record player? – our rigorous testing reveals all