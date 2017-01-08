Best-value tech of CES 2017

Tech shows like CES aren’t exactly famed for their cheap and cheerful product launches. The vast majority of the new gadgets and gizmos we discover in Las Vegas are a fitting match for the lavish hotels and casinos.

But it isn’t all 10 grand TVs and $200,000 electric cars. CES 2017 has unleashed a generous offering of new tech that you won’t have to remortgage your home to afford when they hit the shelves. We’ve picked out a record player, smartwatch, smart home hub and a selection of smartphones that tick the box marked ‘affordable’.

Best-value smartphones

We’ve been spoilt rotten. A number of major smartphone brands all had the same idea – to launch new mid-range mobiles at CES that will appeal to shoppers who don’t want to spend a fortune on their phones.

First came Samsung, beating the crowd by announcing its latest Galaxy A3 just prior to the show. With a 4.7-inch 720p screen, the handset features a USB-C charging port instead of micro USB to allow for faster charging. Its 1.6GHz speed should be enough, as long as you don’t intend to play resource-draining games. It doubles the onboard storage of the 2016 Samsung Galaxy A3 – a perfectly respectable handset that sells for around £200 – so it now gives you 32GB.

LG updated and bulked up its K range, with the K3 being the cheapest of the lot. But we think it would be worth paying the extra to get the K4 instead. When UK pricing is announced, we doubt it will be much costlier than the entry-level model (it shouldn’t be a lot more than £100), but it will be significantly better. Running on Android Marshmallow, it has a 5-inch screen and is really slim (7.9mm) and lightweight (135g).

Compared to the likes of the iPhone 7 and Samsung Galaxy S7, the Huawei-built Honor 6X’s £225 price tag is an absolute snip. But its specifications aren’t a million miles away from those high-end handsets. We’ve written a first look review of the Honor 6X so you can get a better idea of the key design features of this intriguing 5.5-inch mobile.

Best-value record player – Audio Technica AT-LP3

For the privilege of listening to your music in the crystal-clear high-fidelity loved by record owners, a £199 turntable is by no means a huge sum to pay. Of course, you can pick up record players that cost way under the £100 mark, but they invariably end up on our Don’t Buy blacklist.

So if you’re a casual listener or buying your first record player, Audio Technica’s AT-LP3 may well be a good fit. It has a built-in preamp, so you can simply plug it in to most hi-fis and start listening to your vinyl straightaway. And it features a belt-driven aluminium platter with vibration-diminishing rubber fittings. We’ll whisk it straight to our test lab to see how good it really is on its March release.

Best-value smartwatch – Misfit Vapor

The price of smartwatches is still one of the main barriers preventing them from going truly mainstream. But American wearables manufacturer Misfit – owned by fashion brand Fossil – didn’t have to travel far to show off its sub-$200-dollar offering.

In spite of the price tag, the stylish Vapor doesn’t look or feel like a budget bracelet. As well as the usual message alert and fitness features, it also includes music playback and GPS capabilities. It’s on the chunky side compared to the deft dimensions of the Apple Watch 2, for example. But we really like the look of the brushed metal case.

Best-value smart home hub – Lenovo Smart Assistant

You’d struggle to argue that the Amazon Echo hasn’t revolutionised smart home technology. No other product has quite made the impact that Alexa has in making voice-controlled connected tech a genuine option for our homes. So it seems inevitable that a slew of competing devices would follow in 2017.

Step up the Lenovo Smart Assistant, which uses Alexa Voice Services but manages to undercut the Echo by $50. You can, as you’d expect, bark instructions at the Smart Assistant to give you the local weather report, fire up a music playlist or tell you the square root of 83,919 (it’s 289.69, by the way). Plus, it’s compatible with an array of lights and thermostats.

