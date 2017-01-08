Best wireless speakers of CES 2017

If you’re looking for a new wireless speaker, CES boasted the latest audio from the some of the top speaker brands. Here we round up some of the best speakers we’ve seen this week, showing you what you can expect to hit the shelves in 2017.

Samsung H7

We last saw wireless speakers from Samsung in 2015, with its multi-room R-range. Two years later, it’s back with the H7. Samsung says it’s able to push the quality of 8 to 24-bit music – the sort you’ll find on music streaming services – to higher-quality 32 bit.

That may just be marketing talk, but we’ll still be expecting big things from this chunky yet somewhat understated home wireless speaker once it launches later in the year. We’ve been promised high-power home audio, but it’ll face stiff competition from likes of the Naim Mu-so Qb. Samsung hasn’t announced official UK pricing yet, but in the US it will be between $599 and $699.

B&O Beoplay M5

Known for its slick Scandi design, Danish brand B&O’s new Beoplay M5 speaker promises to deliver both sound and style. The pared-back design belies both B&O’s premium heritage and the M5’s £529 price tag.

For that hefty sum of money you get both Bluetooth and wi-fi-connectivity, with multi-room functionality. The cylindrical shape should mean you’ll get better dispersion of sound, which is particularly important when you have just one speaker for a room.

Sony SRS-XB10

From the heftily priced, high-powered speakers above, there’s something a little smaller from Sony for 2017. The SRS-XB10 is a squat, splashproof Bluetooth speaker, promising to deliver portable sound without compromising on power.

The ‘XB’ in the name stands for ‘extra bass’. While we’ve found this can mean Sony is a little heavy handed with the bass, we’ve been impressed with some of its smaller portable speakers in the past.

Lenovo Smart Assistant

Strictly speaking, this is much more than your standard wireless speaker. The Lenovo Smart Assistant incorporates the same Alexa smarts as the Amazon Echo but should deliver better sound. We recently tested the Amazon Echo’s sound quality – you can see the full results here.

It’s the Harman Kardon version that might pique your interest if you’re after a smart hub that doesn’t compromise on sound. While the standard Smart Assistant will cost $130, this special edition will be $180 – the same price as the Amazon Echo in the US. Lenovo is yet to announce UK prices.

