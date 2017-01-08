CES 2017: best tech we’ve seen at the show

It’s not difficult to see why nearly 180,000 exhibitors, tech fans and members of the media flocked to the 2017 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. As ever, there’s been a deluge of new TVs, laptops, smart tech, wearables and more to pique our interest.

We pick out our favourite gadgets unveiled at CES, with brands such as Sony, Dell and Garmin all impressing.

Best television at CES 2017 – Sony A1E

With fairly modest updates to last year’s LG and Samsung sets, it was Sony that surprised the most. It delivered – as expected – its first ever OLED TV, but it’s the A1E’s sound that makes it special. Produced by vibrations from the screen and backed up by a sub-woofer in the quirky A-frame stand, it’ll be really interesting to see how this new TV sound technology performs. But although there is no official price yet released, you can expect to pay a premium for this Sony TV. OLED sets are notoriously pricey and the A1E is unlikely to buck this trend. Find out more about this unique television – and watch our video review – by visiting our Sony A1E TV first look review. Ben Stockton – Which? technology expert

Best laptop at CES 2017 – Dell XPS 13 2 in 1

In truth, this was quite an easy pick. In a year when most of the home PC releases we saw were upgrades of existing models, Dell’s was the one that stood out the most. Not much has changed on the inside from the already-available XPS 13 – one of the most popular Windows 10 ultrabooks on the market. But Dell has trimmed off a few inches around the belly and added a touchscreen and rotating hinge, allowing you to use it like a tablet. It’s not the most original move in the playbook – the Lenovo Yoga series and HP’s x360 laptops have had it nailed for a while – but it makes the XPS 13 an even more attractive prospect than before. Read our full Dell XPS 13 first look review and see it in action in our exclusive video review. Adam Marshall – Which? senior technology expert

Best wearable at CES 2017 – Misfit Vapor

There’s a lot to like about Misfit’s first touchscreen smartwatch. Despite being a smartwatch not a fitness tracker, the Vapor keeps up with your exercise, with calorie and step counting as well as a heart-rate monitor. It’s waterproof so you can wear it in the pool and there’s 4GB of memory to store music. These are features we see on other watches, but the Vapor is only $199 (£160). That’s cheap and I can’t wait to see how it perfoms in our lab. There are plenty of other wearables coming our way in 2017. See our CES wearables round-up to learn more. Martin Pratt – Which? technology expert



Best smartphone at CES 2017 – Honor 6X

It’s been rather a strange CES for smartphones. We’re used to seeing launches of all-singing all-dancing flagship handsets at shows like this. But 2017’s Vegas unveilings have been much more measured, focussing on mid-range offerings instead. Our pick of the lot is Huawei’s Honor 6X. The £225 price tag suggests a budget phone that would score indifferently in our test lab, but the design and specifications tell an altogether different story. Making seismic improvements on the Honor 5X, the 5.5-inch device is a notable 35g lighter, fits in a better battery and includes an octa-core Kirin chipset running up to a speedy 2.1GHz. But the brand is most keen on promoting the dual-lens main camera, which it promises will deliver ultra-fast focus time and ‘professional-grade images’. For more on this phone, take a look at our Honor 6X first look review. Adam Marshall – Which? senior technology expert



Best smart home tech at CES 2017

CES 2017 wasn’t short of bizarre smart tech – a smart hairbrush and a bin sensor that scans and orders what you throw away are just the tip of iceberg. At first glance, Bonjour, a smart alarm clock, seems to fall into the same category as the brush and bin sensor, but it’s more useful than it looks. It can rouse you with a Spotify playlist, a news report or the radio. If you have smart light bulbs, you can create presets that turn on when your alarm goes off to wake you gently in a warm glow. Anything that makes it easier to get up in the morning gets my vote. See our rundown of the best smart technology of CES 2017. Martin Pratt – Which? technology expert



Best record player at CES 2017 – Technics SL-1200GR

In their near 40-year production, Technics SL-1200 turntables became an industry-standard tool of hip-hop and club DJs. Affectionately known as ‘wheels of steel’, a pair now take pride of place in London’s Science Museum as an example of technology that ‘shaped the world we live in’. After a six-year hiatus, Technics resurrected the legendary turntables at CES 2016 with a new £3,000 special edition. This year, it’s showcased a new ‘standard’ version, the SL-1200GR. Although expected to still be no bargain, music fans can be excused for getting a little overexcited about the announcement. For more on this and all the other turntables that debuted at CES 2017, click straight through to our record player round-up. Ben Stockton – Which? technology expert



Best car tech at CES 2017

As much as I love the Faraday Future FF91, my pick for best car tech is something that may never exist. Hyundai Mobility Vision makes your car a part of your home. The autonomous car slides seamlessly into the side of your living room, your car seat swivels out and you’re at home. The car becomes part of the furniture until you’re ready to depart again. When the car drives off a section of the wall rises to fill the gap. It may never happen, but I’m a sucker for an audacious, inventive idea and Mobility Vision fits the bill. For vehicular innovation that we’ll see in 2017 – and some we won’t – mirror, signal and manoeuvre your way to our in-car tech round-up. Martin Pratt – Which? technology expert



