Driverless cars – the future of driving (CES 2017)

It’s weird to say that the future of driving is not driving but, based on what we’ve seen at CES 2017, it’s clear where many of the world’s biggest car companies are focusing their efforts and money.

Many of the cars looked like something out of iRobot (and worked like them) while others wouldn’t look amiss on UK roads. Excitingly, we’re starting to see self-driving cars from brands that make wallet-friendly cars such as Nissan and Hyundai.

We’ve got details and pictures of the most interesting driverless cars from the show floor below. Read on to find out which cars are going to be driving you around in a few years.

Hyundai Ioniq and Mobility Vision

The car and concept from Hyundai perfectly encapsulate the state of self-driving travel. On the one hand there’s the autonomous Hyundai Ioniq. It’s a car that already exists (here’s our review to prove it) with a range of sensors added that mean it can drive itself. On the other hand there’s an extraordinary vision of how a car can be incorporated into the home – Mobility Vision (pictured top).

As well as knowing where it is on the road, the Ioniq can see traffic lights and lane markings, and slows in response to traffic and pedestrians. The drawback is that the car needs to have a map of where it’s going before you set off. The sensors cross reference what they detect outside with what’s on the map so the likelihood is that, even when the Ioniq is available, it won’t be navigating out-of-the-way rural areas anytime soon. The car is programmed to obey the law, which means it will stick rigidly to the speed limit, which could well improve safety on the road.

Compared to the Ioniq, Hyundai’s other autonomous driving initiative is pure science fiction. Mobility Vision makes your car a part of your home. Imagine if your car slotted into a gap in your living room wall. The seats become part of the furniture until you’re ready to depart. At that point the missing side of the car slides into place and your car pulls away. Finally, a wall raises up to cover the gap left by your car. Clearly this concept is many years from being a reality and there’s always a chance we’ll never see it. But it’s still an exciting vision of the future.

Volkswagen I.D.

Volkswagen plans to launch this electric self-driving car by 2020. It’s a concept car at this stage and it looks like it. The minimal interior has the look of a hi-tech hospital with cold whites and neon blues.

The most notable feature, or lack thereof, is the absence of a steering wheel, though there are pedals in the car. Sure, autonomous cars are supposed to drive you around, but having no directional control at all could cause concern. Clearly, VW thinks that by 2020 any fears over the safety of self-driving cars will be long gone.

Faraday Future FF91

The neon blue and brushed metal FF91 may look like a car of the future, but you can already put your name down for one. It’s fully electric with an engine that can put out a staggering 1,050 horsepower. All that power means the FF91 can go from 0-60mph in just 2.4 seconds.

If you’d rather have the car handle all the power you can switch to self-driving mode. Other drivers will know when you’ve done it, since the exterior lighting will change colour. A range of sensors keep you on the road and, like the Ioniq, the FF91 will react to traffic and pedestrians. When you’ve reached your destination, having dropped you and the other passengers off, the car will park itself. This automated valet service will only work if the parking space has been verified by Faraday Future.

You can find out more about the FF91 here and watch our video.

Nissan Leaf, IDS and Seamless Autonomous Mobility

As a keynote speaker, Nissan had a lot to say about driverless cars at CES. The leaf is only semi-autonomous, but the IDS will go the whole way and be completely hands off if you want it to be.

It’s Nissan’s contingency-plan software that is most interesting and most telling of the problems that self-driving cars will encounter: Seamless Autonomous Mobility.

Think of it as troubleshooting for your car. If the self-driving car encounters something it doesn’t understand – a lane closure that requires the car to drive on the other side of the road for example – it would pull over and get help. The help comes from humans in a call centre who will guide the car through the problem before relinquishing control.

Your car and other cars on the system should learn from these encounters, so eventually Nissan’s range will be truly autonomous.

