Faraday Future FF91 – the concept car you can actually buy (CES 2017)

Lately, Faraday Future has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Suppliers were suing it for unpaid bills and the production factory due to be built in Nevada had run into problems. There was no sign of any concern at CES 2017, where Faraday Future unveiled the FF91. It’s a vast car that looks conceptual but is actually a production model that the manufacturer assures us will be in full production by 2018.

It had better be or the 64,000 people who have already put their name down for one will be disappointed. We had a chance to get up close and personal with the FF91 on the show floor. It’s fair to say we were impressed by the design, power and list of futuristic features.

Let’s talk about the FF91’s design

The FF91 is striking, not least because of its length and width, but the sheer number of sweeping curves and LEDs make it look like a concept car. I’m hard pressed to think of car that looks anything like a FF91 on UK roads. Maybe by the time 2018 rolls around more car companies will follow the FF91’s aesthetic. But until then, the car has a look that is entirely its own.

The interior matches the exterior’s cutting-edge style. I half expected passengers to be supported by a cushion of air, but there are seats. There aren’t many buttons though. Those are replaced by two jumbo panels – a 27-inch one in the back and a 15 to 17-inch one in the front. The tablets will control everything from the air conditioning to the windows.

A powerful electric car

If there’s one headline-grabbing feature about the FF91 it’s the acceleration. The electric engine kicks out 1,050 horsepower – that’s more than a Dodge Viper and Ferrari F12. All that power means the car goes from 0 to 60mph in 2.4 seconds, which is quicker than a Tesla Model S.

With all that power you’d be forgiven for thinking the FF91 won’t get much mileage. In fact, the opposite is true. You’ll get 378 miles on a single charge, according to Faraday Future, and recharging the battery is done wirelessly.

A car that drives itself

A range of sensors mean you don’t even need to have your hand on the wheel to get around. It’s clear when the car is in autonomous driving mode as a cylindrical block rises out of the bonnet. Other drivers will also know it as the lighting on the side panels changes to a white scrolling pattern.

When it comes to parking you don’t need to be in the car. The car acts as a valet, heading to a parking space of your choosing. The parking space does have to verified by Faraday Future, but the manufacturer plans to allow owners to register their own spaces, increasing the number of options available for all FF91 drivers.

Changing the way you interact with your car

There’s no need for keys with the FF91. Instead, cameras built into the the door pillars recognise passengers by their faces. The doors open automatically on approach. Any passengers need to register before they’re allowed in, which could cause some problems if you just want to give someone a lift.

The benefit of having an account is that the car remembers how you like to ride or drive. The car will adapt seat position and climate control depending on who is in the car.

How much will it cost?

Faraday Future wouldn’t tell us what the FF91 will cost. It’s possible that, since the car isn’t it full production, it isn’t sure. The most powerful Tesla Model S with all the trimmings comes in at around £100,000, but since the FF91 is bigger and more powerful we think it could easily cost closer to £140,000. Hopefully Faraday Future puts an end to the speculation soon and we can look into getting a second mortgage.

