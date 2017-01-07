LG Stylus 3 – a noteworthy new mobile phone? (CES 2017)

Last year wasn’t exactly a vintage one for large-screen mobile phones designed to be written on. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 grabbed the headlines for all the wrong reasons, thanks to its well-documented fire risks and eventual global recall.

Filling the 5.7-inch vacancy left by the Note is the LG Stylus 3 – the South Korean company’s mid-range smartphone made for people who like to scribble on their screens. Read on to see whether it’s worth waiting for.

LG Stylus 3 first look review

Design

With its broad 5.7-inch screen, the large LG Stylus 3 certainly won’t be for everyone. But if you do like plenty of screen to play with, the dimensions compare favourably to the discontinued Note 7. It’s around 20g lighter and even slimmer at a waif-like 7.4mm.

The included 1.8mm-diameter stylus slides seamlessly into a slot at the top-right-hand corner of the handset. Withdraw it, and the phone immediately reverts to the app that lets you start taking notes. It works really smoothly, also displaying previous memos you’ve recently taken in case you want to add to them. This even works when you’re on a call – handy if you need to take down a number or other details that the person on the other end of the line is telling you.

Worried about losing the stylus? LG has thought of that. The Pen Keeper feature gives you a nudge if the stylus drifts a certain distance away from the handset.

Otherwise, the tweaks LG has made from the Stylus 2 are fairly superficial, although the new version runs off Android Nougat – Google’s newest operating system. Popular pink gold has also been added to the available colourways.

Specifications

The Stylus 3 hasn’t been built to compete with the likes of the Apple iPhone 7 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. It lacks the market-leading specs that those flagships have in spades.

There’s no 1,080 HD screen, for example. 1,280 x 720 resolution on a screen this size means it will inevitably lack the pin-sharp detail of other phones in its price bracket, such as the Honor 6X. And there’s only 16GB of onboard storage, expandable to up to 256GB via the microSD card slot.

That said, the 1.5GHz octa-core chipset with 3GB of Ram seems to give a smooth, lag-free user experience and should be sufficient to handle most games, too. And the 3,200mAh battery – up from its predecessor’s 3,000mAh – bodes well for lengthy staying power. We’ll be able to test how the processor and battery truly perform when we get the Stylus 3 into the lab on release.

Camera and features

A 13Mp main camera and 8Mp front camera for selfies and video calling is the minimum that most consumers now expect from their phones. The Stylus 3 features both.

And, unlike the Stylus 2, LG’s latest supersize smartphone has a built-in fingerprint reader just below the camera lens at the rear. As well as allowing you to unlock the phone, you can also use it as a conveniently placed button for snapping selfies.

Price and availability

Sorry, we can’t help you here. LG hasn’t even confirmed when it will be released in the US and Asia yet, and there’s not a sniff of a potential price tag. As soon as it does land on British shores, we’ll have it sent straight to our test lab for a full review.

