The in-car tech to make your car smarter (CES 2017)

We’ve seen a plethora of futuristic, self-driving cars, but what about the four-year-old hatchback sat in your garage? Well, the good news is that at CES we’ve seen some tech that can retroactively make your car that bit more advanced.

Plus, we bring you details of what new cars from Ford, VW and BMW will have on board.

Control your car with your voice

If we had a dollar for every time we heard Alexa mentioned at CES 2017, we’d have enough for a Bellagio breakfast buffet. Nowhere was Amazon’s vocal assistant more present than in cars.

Ford’s latest cars will all have the Sync 3 operating system that is controlled with your voice. The same goes for VW’s latest cars and the autonomous Hyundai Ioniq. Voice control is a useful feature on many products, but having it in cars could well make driving safer. Adjusting music, answering phone calls and, in the case of the Ioniq, even starting the car can be done with your voice.

Anytime you look away from the road the potential for mishaps goes up. Having everything on the dashboard controlled with your voice means your eyes are always on the tarmac.

Microsoft is getting in on the action too. You’ll soon find its virtual assistant, Cortana, in BMWs and it’s not just for controlling your car. Now that Alexa, Cortana and Google Assistant, which has found a home in Hyundai cars, are online you can use them to schedule meetings and make dinner reservations.

As these assistants get smarter, so too will the cars they’re in – the sky’s the limit for what can be achieved, especially when driverless cars are involved. Imagine telling your car to go and pick up your children from school or asking it to go and find a parking space so you’re not late for the theatre.

What about your existing car?

If your next car is still a few years off and you don’t want to miss out on the smart car revolution there are a few gizmos that can raise your car’s IQ.

Navdy

Navdy is an augmented-reality screen that sits on your dashboard. It displays directions, text messages and phone calls, and it lets you control it all with swipes. The beauty of the augmented-reality display is that it’s see through. That means it won’t block your view of the road.

If you get a text you can swipe across the Navdy to have it read to you. Answering calls and skipping tracks is done by swiping, too. You can use a dial on the steering wheel to interact with the Navdy. Not fiddling with buttons or touchscreens means you can keep your eyes on the road.

It’s not cheap though – it will set you back around £700.

Revvy

Revvy is a diagnostics device that tells you if there’s anything wrong with your car. It’s wi-fi enabled and sends all your car’s information straight to your smartphone.

As well as detecting faults it can send a daily driver report that includes mileage, average speed and how often you did hard accelerating or breaking. It collates this data into a score, so would-be Lewis Hamiltons can see how good they really are. The other side of the coin is whether this driver score could be used to determine your insurance premium in the future.

There’s also a Revvy app store that has music-streaming services and our old friend Alexa.

