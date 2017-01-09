January sales deals – which products are worth buying?

Christmas may already be fading into the distance, but January’s tech sales are still serving up some treats. Plenty of online retailers such as Currys, John Lewis and Argos are dishing out bargains through January. As we’ve seen before, if you shop around and compare ‘special offers’ you could save yourself some money, but they’re only good deals if the products themselves are good too.

Keep scrolling to see the latest deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops, tablets and more and click through to our expert review for each product to see how it performed in our tests.

TVs

Samsung UE55K6300

Price: Was £789, now £579



This 55-inch curved Samsung model could be worth considering if you’re looking for a new living room TV. The Full-HD (1,080p) TV arrives with built-in wi-fi (ideal for Netflix fans) and smart-TV features for accessing other streaming apps. At the time of writing, Argos is selling it for £579, a tidy saving on the regular £789 price tag. Note that this TV has previously been on sale at the same price.

To see if you should jump on this deal before it vanishes, read our Samsung UE55K6300 review.

LG 49UH610V

Price: Was £549, now £419



You can save £130 on the LG 49UH610V if you pick it up from Argos. It’s usually £549, but that has been knocked down to £419 in the sale – the cheapest it has ever been. This set has a 49-inch display with 4K resolution, which LG says will guarantee vibrant colours and a sharp picture. It supports popular online services like BBC iPlayer, Netflix and Now TV and includes Freeview Play.

Is this a good deal, or are there better TVs out there? Take a look at our LG 49UH610V review for our expert verdict.

Smartphones

Apple iPhone SE

Price: Was £36 a month (+£130), now £36 a month (no up-front cost)



EE has updated its website with some deals on monthly contracts and pay-as-you-go mobiles. Until 12 January, you can pick up the 16GB Apple iPhone SE for £36 a month. For that, you’ll get 7GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts and access to the BT Sport app. Usually this plan asks you to pay £130 upfront, but EE is removing this added charge for a limited time. Take a look at our iPhone SE review to see if this is the perfect iPhone for you.

Tablets

Microsoft Surface Pro 4 bundle

Price: Was £958, now £699



If you want to start 2017 with a new Windows tablet, see the Microsoft Surface Pro 4 from Currys/PC World. This Windows 10 model features an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of Ram and 128GB of internal storage. The bundle lands at £699 – a £259 saving on the original £958 price at the end of November. To sweeten the deal, you’ll also get an official detachable Type Cover keyboard and a Surface Pen for drawing and editing documents by hand.

Take a look at our full Microsoft Surface Pro 4 review to see if this could be the perfect tablet for you.

Laptops

HP Pavilion 15

Price: Was £599, now £399



You can buy this laptop from Currys/PC World for £399 during sale season, down from £599 since Christmas. The latest build of the HP Pavilion 15 (which we haven’t tested yet) features an updated 7th gen Intel Core i5 processor, which should make it speedier than its predecessor. It has a 15.6-inch display, 8GB of Ram (great for multitasking) and a 1TB hard drive. The laptop comes in white, blue, gold, purple and red.

See our thoughts on the previous model in our HP Pavilion 15 review. Alternatively, head over to our first look review of the new HP Pavilion 15 and its updated processor.

Lenovo Yoga 900

Price: Was £1,149.95, now £849.95



Over on John Lewis, you can save £300 on a Lenovo Yoga 900 and buy it for £849.95 until 15 January. This specific model is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor and 8GB of Ram, backed by 256GB of storage. It also features a 13-inch touchscreen. Its unique design means you can fold it up and use it like a tablet if you’re on the move. The Yoga 900 could be a good pick if you need some tech to keep you company on your morning commute.

Did this laptop impress enough in our lab to earn the Best Buy title? Our Lenovo Yoga 900 review reveals all.

Fitness trackers and fitness watches

Fitbit Alta

Price: Was £99.99, now £79



If you want to stay in shape, you might be considering the Fitbit Alta. This fitness tracker can count your steps, exercise time and sleeping patterns. It’ll also remind you to move if you’ve been sat down for too long, and you can use the accompanying iOS and Android app to log your meals. You can save around £20 on the Alta through Currys/PC World, where it has been on sale for £79 since before Christmas.

The Alta is also discounted on Very and Argos, but it’s a tiny bit pricier at £85. See our Fitbit Alta review to check how this fitness tracker scored in our lab.

Garmin Vivoactive HR

Price: Was £239.99, now £189.00



Amazon has the Garmin Vivoactive HR on offer for around £190, with an RRP of £240. This fitness watch is a waterproof wearable that can track your heart rate, and the built-in GPS can locate your position in just a couple of seconds.

If you’re a keen runner, cyclist or swimmer you may be tempted by this money-off deal. See our Garmin Vivoactive HR review to see if this tracker is worth your time.

Printers

HP Envy 5541

Price: Was £119.99, now £59



If you’re in the market for a budget-priced printer, you might be considering the HP Envy 5541. The printer is £59 at Currys/PC World, down from £119.99 since the end of December. It’s an all-in-one wi-fi model that can print, copy and scan. Its automatic double-sided printing function helps you save paper, too. It also supports wireless printing from iOS and Android phones and tablets.

Click on our HP Envy 5541 review to see how this printer scored in our lab and what the ink costs are like.

Canon Pixma MX925

Price: Was £150, now £89.99



Buy this printer through John Lewis and it’s yours for around £90 until 16 January – £60 less than its previous price. The Canon Pixma MX925 is an all-in-one inkjet printer with automatic double-sided printing, and you can process photos directly from a USB stick. This model also copies and scans, and it’s compatible with Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print. Find out more with our Canon Pixma MX925 review.

Headphones

Beats by Dre Powerbeats 2 (Wireless)

Price: Was £169, now £109

These Beats by Dre in-ear headphones have been £109 on Currys since 13 December, which is £60 off their usual price. They come with an in-line remote for quick volume adjusting, and they’re water and sweat-resistant. The hooked design of these headphones means that they’ll wrap around your ear, handy if you’re listening on the treadmill. Did these headphones do enough in our test lab to impress our audio experts, though? Our Beats by Dre Powerbeats 2 review has the answer.

Sat navs

Garmin Nuvi 58LM

Price: Was £159.99, now £79.99

If you’re looking for a discounted sat nav this January, Argos is selling the Garmin Nuvi 58LM at half price. This model has a 5-inch display and comes with free lifetime map updates, and it’s more portable than the 6-inch 68LM. We sent it off to our test lab to see if the vocal guidance and on-screen instructions are up to scratch. Take a look at our Garmin Nuvi 58LM review to see if this sat nav is a reliable passenger.

TomTom Via 52

Price: Was £149.99, now £109.99

You’ll get £40 off this TomTom sat nav if you take advantage of the Currys January sale. This 5-inch model also comes with free lifetime map updates, and it can communicate with your smartphone to offer information on traffic and speed cameras. Head over to our TomTom Via 52 review to see if this sat nav is worth grabbing during sale season.

How to spot a good deal

To make sure you get your money’s worth during the sales, it’s always good to do a little bit of research. Consider your needs and budget and use free services like CamelCamelCamel to track changes in pricing.

For our top tips on finding a bargain during the January sales, see our post on how to get the best tech deals in the sales. Alternatively, you can visit our online shopping guide for more on checking if ‘special offers’ are genuine.

