Samsung was our most popular brand in 2016

At Which? we cover a wide variety of tech products from a range of manufacturers – some huge, multi-national corporations with fingers in many pies, to smaller, more specialised brands with a laser focus on one area.

We’ve taken a look at the numbers behind our reviews on which.co.uk, to see which brands had the most visits on our website in 2016. As it turns out, one manufacturer in particular came out strides ahead of anyone else.

The 10 most popular tech brands on which.co.uk in 2016

Samsung dominates in 2016

It might not come as a surprise to learn that Samsung was the most-visited tech brand on our site in 2016 – it released a vast array of products in many areas (TVs, mobile phones, tablets and sound bars to name a few), and of course it grabbed the headlines too, with the much reported, and later recalled, Samsung Galaxy Note 7.

What is surprising though is the sheer lead is has over other brands. LG, the second-most-visited manufacturer on our site in 2016, received less than half as many views, not even coming close to threatening Samsung’s lead.

Samsung’s success can most likely be attributed to a combination of the sheer breadth of products it offers, and the range of prices that these come in. The company sells tech at both entry-level prices as well as more premium costs, so there’s a wide appeal.

The top three

While not quite hitting the big numbers of Samsung, other brands proved popular, too. HP, makers of printers and laptops, ranked third in the most-visited stakes, although it’s not all good news – some of that interest may have stemmed from our story about the brand blocking third-party ink cartridges.

As you might expect, Apple featured in our top 10. Despite making a relatively small number of products, the brand’s recognition goes from strength to strength. And if the recent sales figures from the tech giant are any indication, with thirteen million iPads being sold in the last three months alone, its popularity shows no sign of waning.

What does popularity mean?

Of course, popularity isn’t necessarily indicative of quality. While brands spend millions on advertising to make you believe this is true, we’d rather test and rate every product on its own merits. We’ve shared the top-10 most-read-about tech brands here, but between them there are still Don’t Buys lurking in their ranges (as well as a solid amount of Best Buys, naturally).

There’s more to a product than a logo. Our tests cut through the hype and marketing and let you know if the latest tech gadget is up to scratch, and our reliability data gives you a good indication of how long you can expect it to last. Head to which.co.uk to read the latest reviews.

