Wearables in 2017 – the latest news and what’s to come



What was your favourite wearable of 2016? Given the pace of launches, there were certainly plenty to choose from. New and exciting devices – including the Alta, Blaze, Charge 2 and Flex 2 from Fitbit, and the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 – were launched each month or, at times, each week.

And 2017 looks set to continue this trend. Fitbit has already been on a spending spree this year acquiring smartwatch company Vector. And fashion-brand Fossil has big plans for wearables in 2017, while other big names have exciting products in the works. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 saw plenty of new devices.

Here, we’ve take a look at just some of the big news from big wearables brands, and what this means for 2017.

Fitbit – what’s happening?

There’s a lot going on behind the scenes at Fitbit, despite no actual product launches at CES. At the end of December, Fitbit ended an ongoing legal battle over patents with fitness tracker brand Jawbone after more than a year and a failed attempt to buy the company. Fitbit has also acquired two smartwatch brands. It has been reported that it paid under $40 million for Pebble at the beginning of December 2016 and an undisclosed amount for Vector in the first weeks of 2017.

While no new Fitbit devices were announced at CES, a big update to the Fitbit app for 2017 was. The revamped app focuses on social features and a new personal goal-setting feature designed to let you pick and choose what you want to work towards – weight loss, more exercise or steps, better sleep or nutrition. The Blaze smart fitness watch will see a cardio-fitness-level feature added, too. These improvements build on what Fitbit already does well.

A major focus for the brand, according to CEO James Park at CES, is a Fitbit-owned app store. Current Fitbit fitness trackers have small screens, so the usefulness of adding apps directly to these devices would be limited. The acquisition of a couple of smartwatch brands, however, suggests Fitbit could be launching new designs in the coming year – perhaps a large-screened and altogether smarter device suited to its own app store.

Fossil – what’s happening?

Last year was a big one for Fossil Group. It launched wearables across many of the companies in the group, including Skagen, Armani, Michael Kors and Diesel. In November, it acquired activity-tracker makers Misfit for $260 million. At CES 2017, Fossil Group announced plans to double wearables production and launch a staggering 300 devices this year.

Judging by the 2016 launches – including the Skagen Hagen Connected hybrid smartwatch, Kate Spade Tracker and Fossil Q Marshal – it’s likely that the majority will focus on style.

But there’s bound to be a few that turn heads while also delivering on features, such as the Misfit Vapor, for example. This is Misfit’s first touchscreen smartwatch and has plenty of features, adding GPS, music playback and a heart-rate monitor to the usual fitness-tracking metrics. It’s waterproof too, up to a depth of 50 metres. Look out for our first look review later in January.

Samsung – new patent applications

While not on a spending spree like Fitbit and Fossil Group, Samsung submitted two new patent applications in December 2016. One is for a smartwatch featuring a foldable display that can turn into a bracelet. The other patent shows an extended thin band that can be wrapped around the wrist, hung up to play music or worn lanyard style around the neck. Whether these devices will be seen in 2017 is uncertain, but what is clear is that the company is planning to add to the Samsung wearable range. And, like Fitbit and Fossil Group, it is considering new and interesting designs.

Android Wear 2.0

The next iteration of Google’s smartwatch operating system, Android Wear 2.0, is officially launching in February 2017. Originally due to be rolled out in November 2016, the updated OS was delayed in order to iron out bugs.

It’s not the only thing Google has been working on, either, with the launch of two new flagship Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches due in early 2017. Google has collaborated with a yet-to-be-announced manufacturer. We’ll be sure to update you when we know more.

What would you like to see launch in 2017? Let us know in the comments below.

